Wallbox To Provide Business Update On Thursday, November 4, 2021

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) , a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced that it will provide a business update and host a webcast on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. CET). The call will feature prepared remarks by Enric Asunción, co-founder and chief executive officer, and Jordi Lainz, chief financial officer, of Wallbox. Among the topics to be discussed are highlights from the company's third quarter results.

If you have questions for management, please submit them to investors@wallbox.com ahead of time.

Please visit the "Events & Presentation" section of the company's investor relations website at investors.wallbox.com to join the webcast. A replay of the webcast following the event will be accessible through the same link and will be available for at least 365 days.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. Wallbox goes beyond electric vehicle charging to give users the power to control their consumption, save money, and live more sustainably.

Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 80 countries.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Barcelona, the company now employs over 700 people in its offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.

