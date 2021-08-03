Wallbox To Host Investor Event On Tuesday, August 10, 2021

BARCELONA, Spain and WESTBURY, N.Y., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wallbox, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions , today announced that it will host an Investor Event on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT ( 2:00 PM CEST).

The virtual format will feature presentations from Wallbox executives, including Enric Asunción, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Eduard Castañeda, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, Masud Rabbani, Chief Commercial Officer, Douglas Alfaro, General Manager North America, Oriol Riba, Chief Operations Officer, and Jordi Lainz, Chief Financial Officer.

The Wallbox executive team will also hold a Question & Answer session. If you have any questions for the management team, please submit them to investors@wallbox.com, before or during the event.

Please visit this link to view the live webcast of the event. The webcast and presentation materials, as well as a replay of the webcast following the event, can be accessed on our investor resources page here.

As previously announced on June 9, 2021, Wallbox entered into a business combination agreement with Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II ("Kensington") (KCAC) , a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company with a strategic focus on the automotive and automotive-related sector. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named Wallbox and listed on the NYSE and trade under the new ticker symbol "WBX".

Completion of the proposed business combination is subject to, among other things, the approval of the shareholders of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II and satisfaction of the other conditions stated in the Business Combination Agreement. Upon the consummation of the transaction, which is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2021, all existing Wallbox shareholders and investors (including management) will continue to hold their equity ownership in the combined company.

About WallboxWallbox is a global company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy in the electric vehicle industry. Wallbox creates smart charging systems that combine innovative technology with outstanding design and manage the communication between vehicle, grid, building and charger. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 60 countries.

Founded in 2015, with headquarters in Barcelona, Wallbox's mission is to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles today to make more sustainable use of energy tomorrow. The company employs over 500 people in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

About KensingtonKensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II (KCAC) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with a business in the automotive and automotive-related sector. The company is sponsored by Kensington Capital Partners ("KCP") and the management team of Justin Mirro, Bob Remenar, Simon Boag and Dan Huber. The company is also supported by a board of independent directors including Tom LaSorda, Nicole Nason, Anders Pettersson, Mitch Quain, Don Runkle and Matt Simoncini. The Kensington team has completed over 70 automotive transactions and has over 300 years of combined experience leading some of the largest automotive companies in the world.

Contacts:

For Wallbox

InvestorsICR, Inc. investors@wallbox.com

MediaICR, Inc. WallboxPR@icrinc.com

For Kensington

Dan Huber dan@kensington-cap.com 703-674-6514

