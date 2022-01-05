Wallbox To Expand Its Digital Presence To Showcase Its Electric Vehicle Charging Technology And Innovation Trends At CES 2022

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, announced the expansion of its digital presence of CES to bring CES2022 and its innovations to the living rooms of technology enthusiasts...

Wallbox (WBX) , a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, announced the expansion of its digital presence of CES to bring CES2022 and its innovations to the living rooms of technology enthusiasts around the world.

As part of its digital campaign the company has transformed the in-person immersive experience available at its 3000 square feet booth at CES into a virtual reality (VR) and 360 degree experience that can be viewed for free on their Youtube channel. The VR experience showcases the scope of technology and innovation that Wallbox is presenting in person at CES and is designed to allow people to see how its next generation technology can change the user's day-to-day life.

"Innovation can be hard to explain in words, so we really wanted to show people what we are doing. Our virtual reality experience allows people to understand how these relatively new technologies like vehicle to home (V2H) or sustainable energy management work in real life situations." said Bárbara Calixto, CMO of Wallbox.

The company also plans to produce daily content to share more of what's happening at the show with home viewers. Part of this content will be dedicated to presenting the two latest pieces of hardware being unveiled at the event.

Copper 2- Wallbox will present its latest Business charger for the European market. With 22kW charging power, Copper 2 has been rigorously designed to close the gap in business charging needs, bringing a new take on Business EV charging. The new charger addresses companies', installers' and drivers' need for more robust and reliable chargers, that are user-centric and come with energy management, installation and maintenance options. Copper 2 is expected to begin production in Q3 2022.

Quasar 2 -the latest generation of its bidirectional home charger designed specifically for the North American market. As well as enabling EV owners to charge and discharge their electric vehicle to power their home or the grid, Wallbox's latest innovation is designed to give EV drivers the ability to isolate their home from the grid and use their EV for backup power during a blackout.

"Wallbox continues to innovate pioneer technologies that make it easier for consumers all over the world to choose and adopt electric driving and the use of renewable energy in their daily lives. Quasar 2 and Copper 2 are our latest products designed to respond to the needs we anticipate as millions of people are expected to make this transition," said Enric Asunción, CEO and co-founder of Wallbox. "We want to get people excited about our technology and show them how it is changing the way the world uses energy"

Through their digital content, the company will also give viewers insight into the design process behind Wallbox products, for which the company has been presented with many awards, including at CES2020. The company also plans to offer a tour of some of the hottest trends in the electric vehicle space at CES this year.

"CES is an opportunity for the tech community to showcase where technology is headed," said Barbara Calixto, Chief Marketing Officer for Wallbox. "It's an important event globally, and we wanted to ensure that we could share the experience with as many people as possible and get them excited for the future of EV charging and energy."

Where to find Wallbox

Viewers can see Wallbox's product unveilings, a guided tour of their booth and more through their official Youtube channel, Linkedin, Twitter, Instagram, and their CES2022 landing page.

For those attending CES2022 in person, Wallbox can be found in the West Hall 6627 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About WallboxWallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. Wallbox goes beyond electric vehicle charging to give users the power to control their consumption, save money, and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 80 countries.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Barcelona, the company now employs over 700 people in its offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.

