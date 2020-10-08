Wallbox Announces Supernova, A Next Generation Fast Public Charger That Offers Greater Efficiency And Higher Performance At Half The Cost

Supernova offers up to 65 kW of power, adding 125 miles of range in under 30 minutes while delivering improved performance at half the price

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wallbox, the leading energy management company that manufactures smart charging solutions for electric vehicles (EV), today announced Supernova, its first fast public charger that delivers 65 kW of charging power at half the cost of similar chargers. This marks Wallbox's entry into the public charging segment, complementing its existing offerings for both residential and semi-public charging that are currently available in over 40 countries globally.

Supernova introduces unprecedented levels of efficiency and reliability into this market segment. Supernova offers an optimized internal design to make it light and easy to install by integrating multiple, modular elements from Wallbox's award-winning bidirectional charger, Quasar. The product doesn't compromise on aesthetics, with a modern, ergonomic layout synonymous with the Wallbox brand and its signature hallmarks of innovation and design.

The segment, currently valued at $11.7 billion, will grow exponentially in the next few years, driven by extensive investment globally to expand public charging networks. Europe is installing one million public charge points by 2025 and France alone is committing to 100,000 chargers next year, while Germany is aiming for one million chargers this decade. In the U.S., New York and California have announced plans to expand their investment in charging infrastructure, committing millions in funds. California has also announced its plan to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles in the state beginning in 2035.

Wallbox developed Supernova with the goal of overcoming the following challenges of public charging in cities:

Efficiency and reliability:

Supernova has nine systems that work in harmony to provide maximum power, yet maintain operational independence. This modular assembly offers unprecedented flexibility and reliability to ensure the charger continues to operate optimally regardless of the circumstances.

Product installation and maintenance costs:

Supernova reduces the costs associated with equivalent public charging solutions by approximately 50 percent. The optimized charger design ensures a more efficient product with lower production cost. Its modular composition offers installation and maintenance advantages by requiring simpler infrastructure and resources, such as eliminating the need for heavy machinery to transport the product.

"Ultimately, for EVs to completely replace internal combustion vehicles, we must eliminate any inconvenience associated with charging and offer people a perfect experience, be it at home or while taking a road trip. An extensive and efficient network of public chargers is essential for this. With a less expensive and more reliable charger like the Supernova, we can accelerate the virtuous cycle of creating this infrastructure which, in turn, will drive the adoption of EV," said Enric Asunción, co-founder and CEO of Wallbox.

Iberdrola, which recently announced plans to invest €150 million in sustainable mobility to intensify the deployment of charge points, has identified a clear need for supporting electromobility through the coordinated and efficient action between its main stakeholders. "In our strategy to transition towards a carbon free economy, we continue to bet on electric transportation as a key lever to reduce emissions and pollution, as well as for a green recovery of the economy in the post-COVID world," said Raquel Blanco, Global Director of Smart Mobility at Iberdrola, said.

Iberdrola has already signed over 40 agreements for deploying charging infrastructure.

"Through Perseo, the company invests in innovative startups with high technological potential, such as Wallbox, to drive the development of key technology for transportation electrification," added Blanco.

Iberdrola expects around 150,000 charger points to be installed in homes and businesses, as well as urban roads and main highways across Spain in the next five years. The company plans to deploy a high efficiency charging network by installing ultra-fast stations with 350 kW of power for every 200 kilometers, super-fast with 150 kW for every 100 kilometers and fast charging stations with 50 kW or more of power for every 50 kilometers.

125 miles of range in under 30 minutes:

"Supernova is our answer to the growing needs of EV users and the cities they live in. We have applied the same development concepts and fundamentals that we used to make Quasar, the world's lightest, smallest and most efficient bidirectional charger. The result is a charger that is exponentially more stable and efficient, easier to install and maintain," said Eduard Castañeda, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Wallbox. Wallbox's strategic move follows its acquisition of Electromaps, a leading platform for accessing networks of public charging points for EVs. As many as 95 percent of Spain's EV users depend on Electromaps to locate and share information about public charging points and the company plans to roll out the platform to new markets in the coming months.

The EV driver at the center of everything:

"New technologies often disrupt our routines. This change is only accelerated by providing sufficient incentives to overcome the barriers to adopt better solutions. Most consumers agree that electric mobility is beneficial because of the lower environmental impact and improved driving experience," said Bárbara Calixto, CMO of Wallbox. "However, concerns about charging infrastructure have been one of the main deterrents when considering an EV. Fortunately, countries with mature charging networks, such as Norway and Sweden, provide a promising outlook of the future - the development of charging infrastructure and adoption of EV in parallel. As the former becomes larger, it accelerates the later. In turn, more EV will make public charging more attractive and economically viable," Calixto added.

Next stepsSupernova is designed to offer an affordable and scalable solution that can be installed anywhere within cities and also serve the growing EV fleet segment. This is expected to lead to more opportunities for charging at more places and to greater access for EVs.

Wallbox is developing even more powerful chargers in the future such as a 150 kW charger for intercity day trips and a 250 kW product for longer distances.

Production of Supernova is expected to start in the second quarter of 2021 and distribution will first start in Europe followed by North America and other countries.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a leading energy management company that manufactures smart charging solutions for electric vehicles. Combining state-of the-art technology with exceptional design, Wallbox creates a smart ecosystem that improves the way we manage, use and store energy. Created in 2015 and with its headquarters in Barcelona, Wallbox' mission is to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles today to make a more sustainable use of energy tomorrow.

Envisioning a world free of fossil fuels, Wallbox™ technology enables people to create, use and share renewable energy in ways they never imagined. It currently sells to more than 40 countries and has 250 staff spread across offices in Europe, Asia, and America, as well as 2 factories of its own. Wallbox offers four types of chargers, including Quasar, the world's smallest and lightest bidirectional charger for home use with advanced two-way charging technology. It was recognized with the highest distinction by CES, the world's leading technology trade show for the industry. During the first half of 2020 Wallbox completed a Series A round of investment of 23 million euros.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola is a global energy leader, the number-one producer of wind power, and one of the world's biggest electricity utilities by market capitalisation. The Group supplies energy to almost 100 million people in dozens of countries including Spain, the United Kingdom (ScottishPower), the United States (AVANGRID), Brazil (Neoenergia), Australia (Infigen) Mexico, Germany, Portugal, Italy and France. With a workforce of more than 35,000 and assets in excess of €122 billion, it achieved a turnover of over €36.4 billion and a net profit of over €3.4 billion in 2019.

Iberdrola is leading the transition towards a sustainable energy model through its investments in renewable energy, smart grids, large-scale energy storage and digital transformation, to offer the most advanced products and services to its customers. Thanks to its commitment to clean energy, Iberdrola is one of the companies with the lowest emissions and an international benchmark for its contribution to sustainability and the fight against climate change.

