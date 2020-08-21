Walla Walla Valley Voted 'America's Best Wine Region' In The 2020 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards

WALLA WALLA, Wash., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Walla Walla Valley has been named America's Best Wine Region in the 2020 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice awards following a month-long nationwide public vote. Walla Walla Valley has been selected as a finalist for the prestigious award three consecutive years, but this marks the first time it has earned first place. In addition to the Walla Walla Valley's first-place win in Best Wine Region category, Long Shadows Vintners took fourth place in the Best Tasting Room category for the second consecutive year.

"I can think of no better way to honor wines from Washington state in general, and Walla Walla Valley wines specifically, than being recognized as America's Best Wine Region by a vote of the public," said Robert Hansen, executive director of the Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance. "It's a testament to the outstanding terroir, meticulous craftsmanship, and to the men and women who are committed to elevating the Walla Walla Valley from both a wine production and tourism perspective."

A panel of five wine industry experts chose 20 finalists from a list of more than 250 American wine-growing regions. The public was then asked to vote daily for their favorite region between July 13 and Aug. 12.

"The Walla Walla Valley is no stranger to being recognized for the quality of its wines and the experience that awaits those who visit, including being recognized as America's Best Wine Town in the 2018 Sunset Travel Awards," said Visit Walla Walla board chair Tabitha Crenshaw. "Given today's proliferation of American wines and wine regions, this is a particularly proud moment. It is truly special when the very people who purchase and enjoy your wines, and who choose to visit our incredible community, validate the quality and experience you are striving to achieve."

About Walla Walla:

As the unofficial capital of Washington wine country, Walla Walla is home to more than 120 wineries, a nationally recognized culinary scene, access to an abundance of outdoor recreation, and an arts & entertainment scene that rivals cities many times its size. This community of just over 30,000 residents is known for many things, including its friendliness and hospitality, the quality of its wine, and of course the famous Walla Walla Sweet Onion. An easy and scenic four-hour drive from Seattle, Portland, or Boise, Walla Walla can also be accessed via Alaska Airlines daily non-stop flights from Seattle. For more information and to begin planning a trip to Walla Walla, visit www.wallawalla.org .

About the Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance:

The Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance is a nonprofit wine industry membership organization whose primary mission is to build an internationally acclaimed Walla Walla Valley wine brand among consumers, media, and trade by providing marketing programs on behalf of member wineries, vineyards, and partners. The Wine Alliance functions as the leading informational resource for consumers, media, and trade interested in learning more about the Valley's wine industry.

