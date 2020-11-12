Wall Street Friends LLC Get Friendlier With Board Diversity Action Alliance

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Board Diversity Action Alliance (BDAA) is announcing that Wall Street Friends (WSF), a network of finance professionals that is comprised of over 8,000 members, will join the organization as a support partner. This move will greatly extend its pipeline of qualified current and future board candidates. WSF has been in existence for nearly 30 years and boasts members representing some of the most prominent companies in finance including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BlackRock, Alliance Bernstein and Deutsche Bank.

Lauren A. Holland, who is a Wall Street veteran with 20 years of experience in investment management and credit research, is Managing Partner of Wall Street Friends. She says,

"Our network has a core pool of talent that has demonstrated that they are willing and ready for board service. We are proud to join the BDAA, aligning ourselves with such esteemed partners as Teneo, the Ford Foundation, the Executive Leadership Council (ELC), and the Boule. There is a very intentional move toward Black representation in this moment and a fundamental shift in the collective corporate consciousness. We're readily available to help facilitate connections and opportunities whenever and wherever we can."

The Board Diversity Action Alliance continues to lead the focused and aligned effort to quantify, convene and amplify the work being done by building partnerships to increase awareness and expand influence. Visit www.boarddiversityactionalliance.com to learn more.

About Wall Street Friends

Wall Street Friends (WSF) is a network of diverse professionals, primarily African- American, who have chosen a career in finance. WSF has grown organically over the last three decades to comprise over 8,000 members, expanding our reach across the U.S. and beyond. Our primary purpose is to facilitate introductions among the network to develop strong business and personal relationships. WSF also seeks to provide opportunities for mentorship & career development across all levels of industry experience with a goal to facilitate retention and promotion. Through our strategic partnerships, we provide our members with access to opportunities in the field of finance with firms that have an interest in attracting and retaining diverse talent. We want to know "who else do you know on The Street?" ( www.wallstreetfriends.org)

