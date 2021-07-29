WalkMe Unveils Latest Product Updates During Elevate, The World's Largest Digital Adoption Professionals Event

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe Ltd. (WKME) , a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, today announced enhanced capabilities available in the latest release of the WalkMe Digital Adoption Platform (DAP). Unveiled in conjunction with DAP Professionals Day, the latest version includes new enterprise-grade capabilities such as integration with Microsoft Teams and enhanced auditing & monitoring, as well as community-generated templates, and report builders. The updates provide organizations with further opportunities to accelerate digital transformation and recognize quicker time to value of their technology investments through driving user adoption of digital assets.

Digital transformation budgets are rapidly increasing; according to IDC Research, Inc. , transformation project spend is expected to grow by $1.1 trillion between 2020 and 2024 to an estimated $2.4 trillion in 2024. With WalkMe, organizations maximize the value of their technology investments, breaking down barriers to adoption by putting the users--employees and customers--at the center of the experience. DAP Professionals, which include DAP Managers and Builders, play a key part of organizations' digital transformation strategies as they are responsible for the successful onboarding of new technologies via digital adoption platforms.

"At WalkMe, we constantly look at ways to accelerate organizations' digital transformation initiatives, and our current release delivers against this objective," said Brittany Rolfe Hillard, Vice President of Customer Engagement at WalkMe. "The enhancements in this release create a faster lane for DAP rollouts while adding enterprise-grade capabilities. We are pleased to share this news on DAP Professionals Day when we recognize the individuals who are innovating with digital adoption to transform how organizations realize the value of their technology."

Announced during Elevate , the industry's largest gathering of DAP professionals, the latest enhancements include:

Availability of Desktop for Microsoft Teams : enables teams to collaborate in real time on one of the fastest growing and pervasive applications for the hybrid workforce

: enables teams to collaborate in real time on one of the fastest growing and pervasive applications for the hybrid workforce Digital Adoption KPI Templates*: automatically connects and tracks technology investment to business goals, and measures them using pre-defined KPI templates based on industry best practice

automatically connects and tracks technology investment to business goals, and measures them using pre-defined KPI templates based on industry best practice Enhanced AI/ML Capabilities in UI Intelligence: automatically analyze all user interactions with forms and business processes. The UI Intelligence engine learns and understands the optimal path to completion, where employees are struggling, and what fields are not in use, allowing the DAP Professional to immediately take action and streamline processes.

automatically analyze all user interactions with forms and business processes. The UI Intelligence engine learns and understands the optimal path to completion, where employees are struggling, and what fields are not in use, allowing the DAP Professional to immediately take action and streamline processes. Enterprise-Readiness: addresses various requirements of today's global enterprise that allow DAP Managers and Builders to better collaborate across teams to meet the needs of their multinational organization. Includes:

Enhanced auditing & monitoring: makes addressing compliance requirements including GDPR, CCPA, and others easier Enhanced multi-language support: simplifies the process of creating content in any language, accommodating the needs of multinational enterprises

Community-Generated Templates: expedites time-to-value through collaboration with 5,000+ members of the WalkMe community by sharing best practices and recommended templates to get more value out of software investments

expedites time-to-value through collaboration with 5,000+ members of the WalkMe community by sharing best practices and recommended templates to get more value out of software investments Report Builder: provides insights into WalkMe content engagement and user interactions with any underlying application through customized reports, on demand

"Last year, many enterprises dramatically increased the number of technology solutions they used, but employees were not equipped to fully adopt the new applications," said Daniel Newman, founding partner and principal analyst for Futurum Research. "This is why technology solutions that can provide insight and data into application usage are important; they can drive better digital adoption. By evolving the DAP Professional's experience, WalkMe is essentially opening the aperture on the number of applications that customers can get up and running on a digital adoption platform--effectively and efficiently."

About DAP Professionals Day

Established in 2020, DAP Professionals Day is celebrated annually on July 29th as a way to recognize the work of Digital Adoption Professionals globally. DAP Professionals work behind the scenes to enable the adoption of new technologies as part of their organizations' overall digital transformation strategy, ensuring the success of their companies' digital investments.

To learn more about DAP Professionals, check out this video and read this blog .

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our code-free platform leverages our proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

