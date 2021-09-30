WalkMe Creates Growth Advisory Board Amid Accelerating Demand For Digital Adoption Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe Ltd. (WKME) , a leading provider of digital adoption platforms, today announced the formation of its Growth Advisory Board to guide its vision to fundamentally transform the productivity of humanity by harnessing the power of technology. With founding members hailing from strategically relevant backgrounds and geographies, the Growth Advisory Board will play a key role in advising on WalkMe's innovation and long-term strategy to drive further adoption of WalkMe within new and existing markets.

"While it took the grit of the entire WalkMe team and our valued customers to create a new category of technology, we understand it will take several more great minds to guide us through the next phase of growth and beyond," said Rafael Sweary, Co-Founder and President of WalkMe."That is why we carefully selected our founding members; each brings to the table unique experiences that align with our current priorities and growth areas. The Growth Advisory Board members will provide the counsel and diversity of thought needed to sustain our levels of innovation and customer success. Market leaders are built by strong teams, and we are excited to be expanding ours with the specific skill sets of the founding board members."

The founding members of WalkMe's Growth Advisory Board include:

Josh Bersin , Global Industry Analyst and CEO, The Josh Bersin Company

, Global Industry Analyst and CEO, The Josh Bersin Company Shlomit Harth , Venture Partner at TPY Capital and former Vice President and Israel Country Manager, Gartner

, Venture Partner at TPY Capital and former Vice President and Israel Country Manager, Gartner Michael Hubbard , SVP, Customer Success, Services & Support at SmartSheet

Enrique Oti , CTO, Second Front Systems

WalkMe was founded ten years ago to simplify the way people interact with technology. As a no-code, platform-agnostic solution, WalkMe's Digital Adoption Platform runs across all underlying applications-- for both employees and customers alike. Over the last decade, WalkMe has continued to deliver digital solutions at scale to help organizations worldwide achieve their digital transformation goals by creating frictionless and elegant digital experiences that reduce complexity in the enterprise technology stack.

About the Founding Board Members

Josh Bersin founded Bersin & Associates in 2001 to provide research and advisory services focused on corporate learning. After expanding the company to encompass all areas of HR, he sold the company to Deloitte in 2012 and was a partner in Bersin by Deloitte through 2018. In 2019, Bersin launched the Josh Bersin Academy, the world's first global development academy for HR and talent professionals at all levels and across all industries. Today, the Academy is part of The Josh Bersin Company, which provides a wide range of research and advisory services to help HR leaders and professionals tackle the ever-evolving challenges and needs of today's workforces.

Shlomit Harthis former VP at Gartner who has held various leadership roles in the high-tech industry over the last 20+ years. She has a track record of creative strategic planning and execution and leading people to success in complex situations, diverse cultures, and challenging business circumstances. Shlomit is currently a Venture Partner at TPY Capital and is also a champion of diversity in the tech industry, leading the Tel Aviv chapter of Upward Women.

Michael Hubbard is the SVP, Customer Success, Services & Support at SmartSheet. He is an advisor to executives of the largest and most innovative firms in the world on obtaining value from enterprise technology. Hubbard changes how big companies adopt technology in pursuit of maximizing outcome achievement. He advises leadership teams on incorporating mega trends such as cloud, mobile, automation, and collaboration to reinvent jobs and digitize work.

Enrique Oti is currently the CTO at Second Front Systems and an experienced technologist and leader with a strong track record of organizational transformation, technological innovation, and capabilities delivery. As a US Air Force veteran, he has deep insights into Department of Defense policies, processes, and needs. Over the last five years, he has focused on finding creative ways to connect the DoD to the start-up ecosystem in Silicon Valley and beyond, helping establish the Defense Innovation Unit, and the Air Force software factory, Kessel Run.

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our code-free platform leverages our proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

