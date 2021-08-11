WalkMe Announces Key Leadership Appointments To Drive Growth In APAC And EMEA

LONDON and SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe Ltd. (WKME) , a leading provider of digital adoption platforms, today announced the appointments of Sandie Overtveld as Vice President & General Manager of APAC, and Simon Blunn as Vice President & General Manager of EMEA. WalkMe brought the two leaders on board to address accelerated demand for digital adoption solutions within their respective regions as more organizations turn to these technologies to recognize more value from their digital transformations.

"Increasingly, organizations are realizing the role digital adoption platforms play in achieving successful digital transformation," said Dan Adika, CEO & Co-Founder of WalkMe. "This realization is driving the demand for WalkMe globally. The deep visibility and insights into organizations' tech stacks coupled with the ability to take action on these insights are critical capabilities for today's data-driven enterprise. We are delighted to welcome Sandie and Simon to lead our regional initiatives and deliver digital adoption at scale."

Sandie Overtveld joins WalkMe from Zendesk, where he served as Vice President Sales, Strategic Enterprise Accounts EMEA & APAC. Under his leadership, Asia Pacific became one of Zendesk's fastest and most consistently growing regions, which outpaced the brand's global growth rate. Before joining Zendesk, Overtveld held a number of senior roles with global technology companies such as Hewlett-Packard and Microsoft in Singapore, Thailand, South Africa and the UK.

"Recent stats show nearly 1,000 applications are created per day, which only underscores the growing need for digital adoption platforms like WalkMe," said Overtveld. "WalkMe improves user experiences for employees and customers across business-critical applications, creating the outcomes promised by digital transformation. I am excited to work with enterprises from all industries to achieve the most value out of their digital investments and to expand with existing customers as they unlock further value in their tech stack with WalkMe."

Simon Blunn is responsible for the go-to-market strategy for WalkMe within EMEA. Prior to WalkMe, Blunn was VP & General Manager for EMEA at DataRobot, a leading enterprise AI business. Under his leadership, the region grew exponentially with expansion across many countries in EMEA. He has more than 20 years' experience in the IT industry, specifically in enterprise software and data analytics. Blunn has also held sales leadership roles within both HP and Cisco in the UK and globally.

"What excites me the most about WalkMe is its unique no-code implementation and AI/ML technology that analyzes how humans interact with software," said Blunn. "Armed with proactive recommendations to improve user experiences, customers use our platform to solve one of the biggest digital transformation paradoxes -digital adoption. This is hugely attractive to enterprises that want to not only protect their investments, but reap more value. I look forward to expanding WalkMe's customer base by evangelizing DAP as an essential part of organizations' successful digital transformation strategies."

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our code-free platform leverages our proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

Additional Resources:

Visit the WalkMe Website

Read the WalkMe Blog

Media Contact

Emma Pearce PR & Communications Manager press@walkme.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walkme-announces-key-leadership-appointments-to-drive-growth-in-apac-and-emea-301353062.html

SOURCE WalkMe