Walker And Associates, Inc. Joins Forces With Geoverse To Expand Their Reliable, Secure, Flexible Wireless Solution Offering

Today, Geoverse, a national provider and operator of managed private CBRS/LTE solutions, announces that Walker and Associates, Inc. has joined their partner program. As the established value-add distributor of network products and services for broadband providers, Walker delivers market reach and premier manufacturer relationships coupled with a robust services practice.

In turn, Walker gains a national mobile operator alongside turnkey networking and native professional service elements to tap the $1B CBRS global market opportunity. (Radio Resource - Mission Critical Communications | Radio Resource International, 2020).

Gus Vasilakis, Vice President of Marketing, Walker, commented: "We're thrilled to add Geoverse to serve our customers better. Private LTE and CBRS, packaged with native professional and design services, present a significant opportunity to accelerate momentum with our strategic partners, and help us continue standing out with our customers and their communities."

Geoverse solutions have been architected for business-critical applications using CBRS and licensed spectrum and are turnkey, incredibly easy to deploy, with dedicated or shared EPC options.

The GeoCore Evolved Packet Core Service Platform offers CBRS and licensed LTE spectrum, native Voice over LTE (VoLTE), and SMS messaging. The ability to seamlessly roam when transiting off-net delivers users a borderless private network.

In addition, GeoCore can be deployed on-site or hosted in the cloud and with several Radio Access Network (RAN) Vendors, offering partners and customers scalability and choice. All backed by an existing 24x7 customer support organization, customers do not have to bring on new resources to manage their new network.

Geoverse continues to qualify a growing list of CBRS user devices from global technology brands such as smartphones, tablets, scanners, CPE, and more to be used on their networks.

Geoverse additionally works with application partners and consulting houses to help demonstrate real-world use cases. The integrations help transform a company's operations and introduce new ways to serve staff and customers better.

Bob Gault, the Chief Commercial Officer at Geoverse, talks about their new partner. "Geoverse is looking to offer value beyond connectivity. The addition of a leader like Walker is significant for us. Together, we can advance private LTE/CBRS solutions across key verticals. Combining forces will help Walker better serve their customers with solutions that propel networks and end-user satisfaction to new levels."

Geoverse is a member of the OnGo Alliance, the industry advocate organization for CBRS. Geoverse contributes alongside 190 participating members. To date, the organization has certified 58 end-user devices such as smartphones, tablets, scanners, laptops, sensors, CPE, and more from every major global tech brand to be used on these wireless networks. This broad industry commitment demonstrates the type of real-world interest and use-cases that private LTE and CBRS are driving and solving.

Walker and Geoverse will be at Fiber Connect 2021, July 26-28. Contact Tony Eigen at tony.eigen@geoverse.io to book a meeting with executives from both companies.

About Us: Value Beyond Connectivity Website: Geoverse Private 5G and LTE Website: Walker and Associates

About Geoverse

Geoverse is a national mobile operator that provides turnkey connectivity solutions for enterprises, property owners, and communities. The company's private 5G/LTE cellular network offering—based on citizens broadband radio service (CBRS) and licensed LTE spectrum—interconnects with major mobile operators, delivering a secure, flexible solution enabling value-added applications and high-performance communications for users and devices. Geoverse, the largest Neutral Host operator in the US, is a subsidiary of ATN International (ATNI) - Get Report, a company with more than 30 years of experience building and operating cellular solutions for enterprises, carriers, and consumers. www.geoverse.io

About Walker

Since 1970 Walker and Associates maintains its reputation as a nationally recognized value-add distributor of network products and services for broadband providers, including wireline, wireless, CATV, government and enterprise network operators. Walker's extensive product range from over 400 suppliers facilitates carriers' delivery of high-speed internet, video, data, and voice and security services to residential, business, and mobile users.

Walker supports technologies such as Switching, Routing, Wi-Fi, Microwave, NFV, Carrier Ethernet, VoIP, WDM, ROADM, Packet Optical Networking, SDN, Access Technologies such as xGPON, Active Ethernet, Fixed and Private Wireless, data center and more. Additionally, Walker provides physical plant products including fiber/copper connectivity, power systems, indoor/outdoor enclosures and outside plant products.

With certified specialists, Walker simplifies network deployment through its extensive services offerings such as product engineering, expert installation, systems integration, and managed services. Walker performs promotional, logistics and technical services for its manufacturers, reaching ten telecommunications sub-markets and over 1200 domestic customers. Walker is ISO 9001:2015 quality certified and is a women-owned corporation.

For more information: www.walkerfirst.com

