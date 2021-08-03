Walker & Dunlop Releases Proprietary Data And Insights On Build-for-Rent Housing Market In Latest Whitepaper

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has released one of the most comprehensive Build-For Rent (BFR) reports to date. BFR has become one of the strongest asset classes in commercial real estate, presenting many opportunities to lenders, builders, and developers. As with any new product, this rapidly growing market segment has drawn both enthusiasm and misconceptions.

The second edition of the BFR Whitepaper is backed by the latest data from Zelman & Associates, the leading housing research firm in the country. In this report, we provide a wide-ranging analysis of the increasingly popular sub-asset class of single-family rental (SFR), explain the nuances of this type of development, and address some common myths. The report includes:

Case studies providing real-world examples of how these transactions are getting done, including a $200 million programmatic joint venture and a $51 million capital stack for a BFR acquisition

programmatic joint venture and a capital stack for a BFR acquisition Up-to-date data on collections, occupancy, and rent growth

Insights on construction dynamics within the BFR space

A discussion of financing options available for this asset class, including terms we're seeing from the Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, banks, debt funds, bridge lending programs, and more

To learn more about BFR, the asset class that is on pace to grow faster than office, retail, self-storage, and hospitality, download the full report here: https://explore.walkerdunlop.com/financing-your-build-for-rent-vision-pr

Our BFR & SFR Practice Group comprises 12 experts strategically positioned across the business to finance and sell these specialty communities. Our national team provides expert guidance on property sales, debt origination, and the structuring of equity to generate optimal returns and strategic relationships for our clients. The team is active with over fifty groups in the space, which range from institutional clients, homebuilders, multifamily developers, and individual investors. With an active pipeline of over $1.9 billion on transaction volume, the team has extensive experience executing on lending, capital brokerage, or investment sales opportunities. For more information on our Build-for-Rent practice group or to connect with an expert, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop Walker & Dunlop (WD) - Get Report is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology make us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With over 1,100 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work ® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walker--dunlop-releases-proprietary-data-and-insights-on-build-for-rent-housing-market-in-latest-whitepaper-301346499.html

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.