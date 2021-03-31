Walker & Dunlop Recognized As A Great Workplace

BETHESDA, Md., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced that it was ranked #16 on the 2021 list of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance TM by Great Place to Work ® and Fortune. This is the fourth time that the company has been named to this prestigious list, designating it as one of the best financial services companies to work for in the country. Walker & Dunlop was also recently ranked #57 on the 2020 list of the 100 Best Small & Medium Workplaces TM.

Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Paula Pryor commented, "Being recognized as a great place to work is one of the highest honors we can receive as a company. We take great pride in the fact that we have maintained the small company feel that Walker & Dunlop was founded upon even as we have grown to over 1,000 employees. This year our company culture was put to the test with completely remote work, but as our ranking on the list of Best Workplaces demonstrates, our people came together like never before to continue to make W&D an incredible place to work, and combined with our leading brand and investments in technology, we generated fantastic growth and financial results."

Walker & Dunlop earned a spot on this list based on employees' assessment of the camaraderie, leadership, rewards, and career opportunities enjoyed by all in their workplace. The survey results highlighted that Walker & Dunlop employees are confident in their leadership and proud of the excellent customer service they each provide.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance. These companies are meeting the moment. Not only have they pivoted to new ways of working, but their employees' report an even better company culture than before COVID-19," said Michael C. Bush, CEO Great Place to Work ®. "The leaders of these companies can expect excellent business results thanks to their inclusive, high-trust cultures."

Best Workplaces were chosen based on an analysis of survey responses from more than 840,000 employees across the U.S. Walker & Dunlop is consistently recognized as a great place to work and has also been named a Top Workplace by the Washington Post every year since 2014. The company's strong workplace culture has allowed it to generate exceptional financial results, including record total revenues of over $1 billion in 2020.

About Walker & Dunlop Walker & Dunlop (WD) - Get Report, headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 1,000+ professionals in 38 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

