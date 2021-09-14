Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners And Ivanhoé Cambridge Announce A Multifamily Preferred Equity Partnership

DENVER, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners, Inc. announced today that it has partnered with Ivanhoé Cambridge, a Canadian real estate company with assets around the globe, to form a programmatic joint venture.

The joint venture will make preferred equity investments in multifamily, student housing, and manufactured housing properties throughout the United States. Its strategy will focus on identifying opportunities with stabilized properties, primarily in top 25 MSAs, with a range of three- to ten-year investment horizons. The venture aims to address the growing need for flexible gap financing at an attractive cost of capital amidst a low cap rate, high-liquidity capital markets environment in the residential space.

"We're excited to grow our relationship with Ivanhoé Cambridge through this program by capitalizing on the low cap rate, high-liquidity conditions driving demand for gap financing in the market today," said Sam Isaacson, President of Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners. "Our product is designed to help sponsors achieve their desired leverage targets with incremental proceeds at a much lower cost of capital than common equity. Ivanhoé Cambridge is a world-class institution, and we look forward to continuing our successful partnership together."

"This partnership with Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners is part of our broader strategy to further diversify our U.S. residential investment portfolio across markets and risk spectrum," said Charles-Antoine Lussier, Senior Vice President, Investments, Residential and Hotels at Ivanhoé Cambridge. "Walker & Dunlop is a market leader for multifamily financing with a nationwide network. We have worked with them for many years, and we are glad to expand our existing relationship to provide incremental proceeds and more flexibility across the capital structure."

About Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners ("WDIP," f.k.a. JCR Capital Investment Corporation) is an alternative investment manager that provides capital solutions to middle-market commercial real estate sponsors. Investing on behalf of insurance companies, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, family offices, and high-net worth individuals, WDIP partners with sponsors whose transactions are in need of financing but are under-served by institutional capital. The Denver, Colorado-based firm's investment vehicles focus on opportunistic, value-add, and income-oriented commercial real estate strategies. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Walker & Dunlop, one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States, WDIP has unmatched access to proprietary resources and market intelligence. This partnership offers clients unique, real-time insights into market movements, valuation, pricing, and underwriting. For more information, visit www.wdinvestmentpartners.com.

All investments have risk of loss and WDIP cannot guarantee any investment strategy will achieve its goals and objectives. Nothing herein is an offer to sell any security, including an interest in any private fund.

About Ivanhoé CambridgeIvanhoé Cambridge develops and invests in high-quality real estate properties, projects and companies that are shaping the urban fabric in dynamic cities around the world. It does so responsibly, with a view to generate long-term performance. Ivanhoé Cambridge is committed to creating living spaces that foster the well-being of people and communities, while reducing its environmental footprint.

Ivanhoé Cambridge invests internationally alongside strategic partners and major real estate funds that are leaders in their markets. Through subsidiaries and partnerships, the Company holds interests in more than 1,100 buildings, primarily in the industrial and logistics, office, residential and retail sectors. Ivanhoé Cambridge held C$60,4 billion in real estate assets as at December 31, 2020 and is a real estate subsidiary of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec ( cdpq.com), a global investment group. For more information: ivanhoecambridge.com.

About Walker & Dunlop Walker & Dunlop (WD) - Get Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Report is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology make us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With over 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work ® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walker--dunlop-investment-partners-and-ivanhoe-cambridge-announce-a-multifamily-preferred-equity-partnership-301376789.html

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners, Inc.