Walker & Dunlop Facilitates $164.5 Million Sale Of Four-Community Senior Living Portfolio In Atlanta, GA

BETHESDA, Md., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it facilitated the $164,500,000 sale of The Mansions Portfolio, a class A, four-community independent living portfolio located in Atlanta, Georgia. The Portfolio was purchased by Focus Senior Housing Fund I LP, a discretionary investment vehicle that is managed by an affiliate of Focus Healthcare Partners LLC.

Walker & Dunlop's Investment Sales team, comprised of Joshua Jandris, Mark Myers, Jordyn Berger, and Brett Gardner provided advisory services and facilitated the disposition of the portfolio. In conjunction with the sale, Russell Dey, of Walker & Dunlop's Seniors Housing Finance team, arranged three loans through Freddie Mac. Thanks to their longstanding working relationship with Freddie Mac, the team was able to help its client achieve targeted loan proceeds, despite challenges presented by the pandemic. At the time of the sale, the properties had excellent occupancy and high profit margins.

"This transaction exemplifies the benefits of collaboration among Walker & Dunlop's many platforms. By combining forces amongst our investment sales and financing teams, we were able to provide our clients with best-in-class service, despite a challenging landscape as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," says Joshua Jandris, Managing Director at Walker & Dunlop. "We have a long-standing relationship with both buyer and seller, and have completed a total of seven transactions for them or their partners. We look forward to furthering our relationships going forward."

Mr. Dey added, "We are thrilled to have been able to collaborate with Freddie Mac in providing a customized financing solution for our client on the Mansions Portfolio."

Located in the Atlanta MSA, The Mansions Portfolio consists of 559 independent living units among four class A communities. The communities, located within 30 miles of one another, provide residents with a competitive amenity set, some of which include restaurant-style dining rooms, fitness centers, landscaped grounds, in-unit washers and dryers, and easy to navigate floorplans. The communities also provide residents with new finishes, as they were constructed between 2016 and 2020.

Walker & Dunlop is one of the largest multifamily lenders in the country and was the third largest Freddie Mac lender in 2019. Since 2015, Walker & Dunlop has financed $5.3 billion of seniors housing and healthcare transactions. For more information about Walker & Dunlop's activity in the senior living space, please visit our website.

