Walker & Dunlop Expands Property Sales Platform With New South Florida Team

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has expanded its multifamily investment sales platform in South Florida with the additions of Managing Director Still Hunter III and Director Kaya Suarez, who will join and collaborate with the Greater Florida multifamily investment sales team, which includes Managing Director Brian Moulder and Director Chris Chadbourne in Orlando, Managing Director Dhavel Patel and Senior Director Bobby Gatling in Jacksonville, and Managing Director Sean Williams in Tampa.

Messrs. Hunter and Suarez will be responsible for the origination and execution of multifamily property sales in South Florida. Their in-depth market knowledge and strong client relationships will also be instrumental in the company's continued growth throughout this key market.

Greg Engler, Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales Executive Vice President, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Still and Kaya to Walker & Dunlop. Their addition to our property sales platform solidifies our presence in the Southern Florida region and extends our expertise throughout the entire state of Florida. We continue to attract top property sales talent to partner with our best-in-class debt financing capabilities across the country and are extremely pleased with our continued growth, especially in a key market like this."

Mr. Hunter commented, "We are very excited to play a part in expanding the Walker & Dunlop platform in Southern Florida, where we will be able to continue providing best in class investment sales advice and services to our clients, while also offering financing solutions from the strongest multifamily-focused debt platform in the market."

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Messrs. Hunter and Suarez were part of CBRE's Capital Markets group, where they were responsible for multifamily property marketing and sales throughout Southern Florida. Mr. Hunter co-led CBRE's South Florida Multi Housing Investment Sales team and brings over 20 years of experience to the platform, having closed transactions of more than 85,000 units and nearly $10 billion throughout his career.

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in the multifamily property sales space and continues to expand its capabilities and reach across the United States. The company has more than doubled the size of its property sales team since the end of 2018, and has added new offices in Austin, Chicago, Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Philadelphia, Portland, and San Diego. Walker & Dunlop is focused on growing this platform to complement its national mortgage banking footprint and has set a goal to grow its annual volume to over $8 billion by the end of 2020. To learn more about our property sales capabilities, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop Walker & Dunlop (WD) - Get Report, headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 900+ professionals in 40 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

