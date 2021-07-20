Walker & Dunlop Expands Its Small Multifamily Lending Footprint With Experienced West Coast Leader

BETHESDA, Md., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has expanded its small multifamily lending team to the Western United States with the addition of Managing Director Ana Ramos. Ms. Ramos will serve as the Western and Mountain Region production head and will be responsible for growing the company's small loan presence throughout the West. Ms. Ramos is joined by Associate Director Mackenzie Kerin and Production Analyst Alex Louie.

The U.S. market for multifamily loans of $7.5 million and under is vast. Dominated by private investors, the small multifamily loan market exceeded $55 billion of total origination volume over the last two years. 1 Additionally, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have completed more than $55 billion in transaction volume since the launch of their small multifamily loan programs, in 2009 and 2015, respectively.

Senior Vice President and Chief Production Officer Alison Williams, commented, "Ana's client-centric approach and commitment to service excellence perfectly aligns with Walker & Dunlop's unyielding commitment to client satisfaction regardless of loan size. Ana's track record of building a successful and highly effective team makes her the perfect leader to grow our smaller multifamily originations platform in the Western states. The strength of our people, brand and technology are vital to accelerating Walker & Dunlop's small balance lending business towards its goal of achieving $5 billion in volume by 2025."

Ms. Ramos brings over 20 years of commercial real estate experience and an extensive underwriting and production background to Walker & Dunlop. Throughout her career, Ms. Ramos has closed more than $3 billion in loan originations. Prior to joining the company, she served as Managing Director and Regional Head of West Coast Small Loans Production at Greystone & Co, where she developed deep client relationships and established an exceptional reputation. In 2020, Ana was recognized as one of Connect Media's 2020 Women in Real Estate Awards.

Walker & Dunlop is the top provider of capital to the U.S. multifamily market, originating $31 billion in transactions and financing over $24 billion of multifamily properties in 2020. Walker & Dunlop is also a top-ranked Agency lender and was named the #1 Fannie Mae DUS® Lender and #4 Freddie Mac Optigo® Lender in 2020. Walker & Dunlop's dedicated team has experience with all loan types within the small multifamily loans space, including Freddie Mac Small Balance Loans and Fannie Mae Multifamily Small Loans, which provide financing for different property types, such as market-rate properties, mixed-use properties, and manufactured housing communities (MHC).

About Walker & Dunlop Walker & Dunlop (WD) - Get Report is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology make us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With over 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

1 Chandan Economics

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walker--dunlop-expands-its-small-multifamily-lending-footprint-with-experienced-west-coast-leader-301337957.html

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.