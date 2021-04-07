Walker & Dunlop Expands Agency Financing Team With New Hire In Dallas

BETHESDA, Md., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it hired Suzanne Jones as a Senior Director in its Agency financing group, which focuses on the nationwide origination of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac multifamily loans. Based out of the company's Dallas, Texas office, Ms. Jones brings over 25 years of commercial real estate finance experience to the company's #1-ranked multifamily lending platform.

Don King, Executive Vice President for Walker & Dunlop's multifamily finance team, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Suzanne to the team and to continue growing our Agency financing expertise. One of the core goals of our Drive to '25 is to grow our annual debt financing volume to over $65 billion by 2025, and adding top originators like Suzanne to the platform will be instrumental to achieving our goal. We are proud of the leadership positions we've earned with both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, and Ms. Jones' successful track record with both agencies makes her a perfect fit for our platform."

Ms. Jones stated, "I am super excited and proud to join Walker & Dunlop's multifamily finance team. Their rank as the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry by the Mortgage Bankers Association demonstrates the level of quality resources and service standards that align with my goals to execute the most advantageous and expedient financing solutions for my client's needs."

Prior to Walker & Dunlop, Ms. Jones served as Senior Vice President with NorthMarq's Debt and Equity Financing group. She specialized in the origination of debt, joint venture, and structured financing for multifamily properties throughout the country. A leader in the Agency financing space, Ms. Jones was the recipient of NorthMarq's Associate Producer of the Year in 2014 and was named Real Estate Forum's Women of Influence in 2015. Additionally, Ms. Jones has served on the Producers Council, an appointment reserved for producers in the top 10 percent company-wide. Throughout her career, Ms. Jones has underwritten over $6 billion of commercial real estate transactions and has been engaged on large portfolios and transactions both abroad and nationwide.

Ms. Jones is a founding member of Real Estate Network Empowering Women (RENEW), Inc., a commercial real estate finance organization targeting women in commercial real estate finance and continues to serve on its board. She is also a member of GoBundance Women, a high-level mastermind and accountability group committed to help plan, execute, and achieve professional and lifestyle goals.

Walker & Dunlop was the top provider of capital to the U.S. multifamily market, originating $31 billion in transactions and financing over $24 billion of multifamily properties in 2020. Walker & Dunlop is also a top-ranked Agency lender and was named the #1 Fannie Mae DUS® Lender and #4 Freddie Mac Optigo® Lender in 2020. For information about Walker & Dunlop's view on the apartment market, including expert perspectives on markets, leadership, and the road ahead, visit our Driven by Insight information center.

About Walker & Dunlop Walker & Dunlop (WD) - Get Report, headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 1,000+ professionals in 38 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walker--dunlop-expands-agency-financing-team-with-new-hire-in-dallas-301264507.html

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.