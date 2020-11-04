Walker & Dunlop Completes $60 Million Sale And Financing For Unique Condo-to-Multifamily Redevelopment In Los Angeles

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it completed the $60,000,000 sale of 416 on Broadway, a 115-unit Class A apartment community in the established Glendale submarket of Los Angeles, California.

Originally built as for-sale condominiums in 2009, 416 on Broadway boasts exceptionally large floor plans, averaging 1,102 square feet. This unique feature has proven to be a significant advantage over the competition, as renters continue to work from home and desire extra space. In addition to spacious units, residents enjoy a boutique feel, an abundance of outdoor amenity space, including a fully renovated state-of-the-art fitness center, and convenient access to the retail, entertainment, and dining in Glendale. Its excellent location and unmatched offerings position 416 on Broadway to perform well for years to come.

Walker & Dunlop's property sales team included Hunter Combs and Blake Rogers. The team represented both the buyer, Ron Nasch, and the seller, Essex Property Trust, serving as broker and advisor for the disposition.

Said Mr. Combs, "416 on Broadway is a best-in-class asset located in the durable Glendale submarket. Although Glendale has seen an increase in multifamily inventory of about 11 percent since 2010, it has been able to consistently achieve occupancy rates north of 96 percent, as well as meaningful rent growth." Combs added, "Additionally, from a sale perspective, the submarket has only seen six institutional multifamily sales since 2009, adding a scarcity premium to opportunities that arise. Moreover, the lack of supply headwinds is particularly encouraging."

Walker & Dunlop also arranged Fannie Mae acquisition debt on behalf of the buyer. The finance team was led by Brian Eisner and Levi Brooker, who commented, "In spite of the challenges posed by the pandemic, Walker & Dunlop was extremely pleased to deliver a long-term interest only loan at a historically low interest rate."

Walker & Dunlop is a top-ranked multifamily lender; the firm was the #1 Fannie Mae DUS ® multifamily lender and the #3 Freddie Mac Optigo ® lender by volume in 2019. The company has also achieved dramatic growth in its property sales group, with $5.4 billion in sales volume completed in 2019 and $3.3 billion completed year-to-date.

For information about Walker & Dunlop's view on the apartment market, including expert perspectives on markets, leadership, and the road ahead, visit our Driven by Insight information center .

About Walker & Dunlop Walker & Dunlop (WD) - Get Report, headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 900+ professionals in 40 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walker--dunlop-completes-60-million-sale-and-financing-for-unique-condo-to-multifamily-redevelopment-in-los-angeles-301166655.html

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.