Walker & Dunlop Arranges Financing For Industrial Warehouse In Austin

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it structured the financing for the McCall Warehouse Portfolio, a 143,060 square foot, multi-tenant industrial/flex warehouse portfolio located in Austin, Texas.

Walker & Dunlop's team, led by Senior Director Harvey Pava, leveraged its broad network of capital providers to secure a loan with LaSalle Investment Management on behalf of the property owner, PlaceMKR. The five tenants occupying the space are all local or regional businesses and have extended their leases for the next five years.

Mr. Pava commented, "Despite considerable volatility in the markets, we were able to secure the best debt terms available thanks to our long-term relationship with LaSalle. We were honored to facilitate this assignment for PlaceMKR in the face of significant logistical challenges created by the COVID-19 crisis." Mr. Pava continued, "The property sits in a high-demand location, and with Austin's strong job growth over the past year, industrial demand is expected to weather the current crisis."

"Walker & Dunlop did a superb job in delivering a high-quality institutional lender at the peak of the pandemic, that will allow us to crystallize the maturation of this path of progress portfolio investment," said Christopher Cortese, Principal at PlaceMKR.

The warehouse is comprised of seven units located on 14.7 acres in southeast Austin. The property is in close proximity to the recently announced 2,100-acre Tesla Cybertruck Gigafactory campus, which lies east of the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Walker & Dunlop has one of the strongest industrial finance networks in the industry, with over 100 dedicated experts in the sector. In 2019, Walker & Dunlop completed 85 industrial property transactions, totaling over $914 million.

