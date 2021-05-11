Walk-ins Welcome: Albertsons Companies Pharmacies Offering COVID-19 Vaccinations Without Appointment Nationwide

Albertsons Companies (ACI) - Get Report announced today that customers can receive COVID-19 vaccines on a walk-in basis at its pharmacies nationwide. Albertsons Cos. pharmacies include Safeway, Vons, Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen and Carrs.

"We are committed to offering convenient and easy-to-access vaccination solutions for our customers," said Omer Gajial, SVP of Albertsons Companies Pharmacy and Health. "As COVID-19 vaccine supply has improved, we are enabling walk-in vaccination solutions available across all our pharmacies."

Vaccine appointments will still be available through the company's online scheduler at www.albertsons.com/COVID-19. Appointments can be scheduled over a two-week window. In addition, Albertsons Cos. is one of the retailers recognized by the White House COVID-19 Response Team for offering discounts with vaccination. Customers receiving the vaccination from Albertsons Cos. pharmacies will receive a 10% off coupon for grocery purchase, up to $200 (subject to certain exceptions).

To date, the 1,700+ Albertsons Cos. pharmacies have administered more than 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine nationwide.

