Walgreens storefront in Instacart mobile app. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Walgreens today announced it is expanding on-demand delivery solutions with Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, to residents across Illinois, with plans to roll out the service nationwide to nearly 8,000 stores over the coming weeks. Customers can now find tens of thousands of Walgreens favorites, including over-the-counter medications, health and wellness, beauty and personal care, household essentials, and convenience products, for quick and easy delivery via Instacart in as fast as an hour.

Following the launch in Illinois, the service will expand over the coming weeks to markets including Southeast Florida, Dallas, Atlanta, Washington D.C., New York City and more. Walgreens and Instacart plan to scale the same-day on-demand delivery collaboration nationwide across all 50 states and Washington D.C. throughout the spring and will also increase the products offered over time.

"Convenience is at the core of what we do and Walgreens is thrilled to be partnering with Instacart to bring customers a simple and trusted same-day delivery option for the products they need right to their door," said Stefanie Kruse, Vice President, Digital Commerce and Omnichannel at Walgreens. "This collaboration builds upon several other recent steps in our digital transformation to deliver health expertise to customers in new channels, which is timely given shifts in customer needs during the pandemic."

"At Instacart, we're dedicated to giving customers same-day access to the essentials they need from the retailers they know and love. We're proud to expand on that commitment and welcome Walgreens to the Instacart marketplace, offering customers nationwide an unmatched online assortment of Walgreens items available for same-day delivery," said Chris Rogers, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. "As one of the largest drugstore chains in the U.S., Walgreens is a trusted household brand that people have relied on for more than 100 years. We're excited to provide a seamless, safe and reliable experience to Walgreens customers across the country, giving them a new way to have the over-the-counter medications and health products they depend on delivered from the store to their door in as fast as an hour. "

To order Walgreens items for delivery, customers can visit www.instacart.com/walgreens or select the Walgreens storefront in the Instacart mobile app. Customers can chat directly with their Instacart shopper as their order is being picked and will receive real-time updates as their order is shopped and delivered. No membership is required when using Instacart but the company does offer an Instacart Express membership that includes reduced service fees and unlimited free delivery on all orders over $35.

About Walgreens

Walgreens ( www.walgreens.com) is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy. As America's most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and wellbeing of every community in America. Operating more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 8 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with platforms bringing together physical and digital, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.

About Instacart

Instacart is the leading online grocery platform in North America. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart has partnered with nearly 600 beloved national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to deliver from more than 45,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart's delivery service is available to over 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households. The company's cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world's biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership that includes reduced service fees and unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information, visit www.instacart.com. For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/.

