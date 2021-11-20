Walgreens announced today that all individuals over the age of 18 can now receive a Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster in stores nationwide.

Walgreens announced today that all individuals over the age of 18 can now receive a Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster in stores nationwide. This follows the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) recent decision to expand Emergency Use Authorization for Pfizer and Moderna booster vaccines to all individuals 18 and older, in addition to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Individuals can schedule appointments through the Walgreens app, by visiting Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine or by calling 1-800-WALGREENS.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211119005779/en/

Walgreens Now Providing All COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters for Individuals Ages 18 and Older (Photo: Business Wire)

"Expanding eligibility for booster doses provides yet another tool to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially at a time when many people are gathering for the holidays," said Kevin Ban, M.D., chief medical officer for Walgreens. "As friends and family look to reconnect, Walgreens remains committed to offering convenient access to vaccinations that are critical to helping protect our communities - from COVID-19 primary vaccines and booster shots to flu immunizations."

What You Need to Know About Expanded Booster Eligibility

CDC Guidance: Adults 18 and older who completed their Pfizer or Moderna primary vaccine series at least six months ago, or received a Johnson & Johnson dose at least two months ago, are now recommended to receive a Pfizer, Moderna or J&J COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

Adults 18 and older who completed their Pfizer or Moderna primary vaccine series at least six months ago, or received a Johnson & Johnson dose at least two months ago, are now recommended to receive a Pfizer, Moderna or J&J COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Scheduling an Appointment: For the best experience, individuals are highly encouraged to use the Walgreens app or visit Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine to secure a vaccination appointment in advance. When scheduling an appointment, individuals will be asked to verify eligibility and provide the manufacturer and date of their last COVID-19 vaccine. For more information, visit Walgreens.com/covidvaccine.

About Walgreens

Walgreens ( www.walgreens.com) is included in the United States segment of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), an integrated pharmacy, healthcare and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day, with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities. As America's most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and well-being of every community in America. Operating nearly 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 9 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with fully integrated physical and digital platforms supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211119005779/en/