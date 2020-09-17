Walgreens Launches Walgreens Test & Protect Program™ To Aid Businesses' COVID-19 Strategies

To further aid employers with creating a safe and protected work environment, Walgreens has launched Walgreens Test & Protect™, a new program to aid businesses in their COVID-19 work plans and strategies.

To further aid employers with creating a safe and protected work environment, Walgreens has launched Walgreens Test & Protect™, a new program to aid businesses in their COVID-19 work plans and strategies. The program is part of Walgreens' latest expansion of COVID-19 testing, which also includes increased capacity across its testing sites to allow for more than 500,000 COVID-19 tests per month.

Test & Protect gives employers and their workforce access to Walgreens COVID-19 testing sites for employees. The program will also provide businesses and universities with clinical guidance to aid in their work plans and strategies, including ongoing preventive care services such as flu and other Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-recommended immunizations.

"Since the onset of the pandemic, we've been focused on providing a safe environment for our customers and team members, and we're proud to bring our COVID-19 testing resources and expertise to businesses as part of our latest expansion," said Rick Gates, senior vice president of pharmacy, Walgreens. "Working closely with our lab partners, we're also increasing testing capacity to help ensure timely results for our patients, while also improving access to testing in many communities we serve."

Walgreens continues to prioritize its efforts in underserved communities, with more than 70 percent of Walgreens testing sites currently located in areas that the CDC has identified as socially vulnerable.

With the additional testing capacity and overall expansion, the vast majority of patients are expected to receive test results within 24 to 72 hours, pending overall lab capacity. Walgreens currently operates more than 220 COVID-19 testing sites across 49 U.S. states* and Washington, D.C.

Businesses seeking more information about Walgreens Test & Protect can visit Walgreens.com/testandprotect.

* Walgreens does not operate pharmacies in North Dakota.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (walgreens.com), one of the nation's largest drugstore chains, is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy. Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health, beauty and retail destination supporting communities across the country, and was named to FORTUNE magazine's 2019 Companies that Change the World list. Approximately 8 million customers interact with Walgreens in stores and online each day. As of August 31, 2019, Walgreens operates 9,277 drugstores with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with its omnichannel business, Walgreens.com. Walgreens also provides specialty pharmacy and mail services and offers in-store clinics and other health care services throughout the United States, most of which are operated by our health care strategic partners.

© 2019, Fortune Media IP Limited. Used under license.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200917005243/en/