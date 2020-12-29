Walgreens, Kellogg Donation To United Way Enables Real Impact

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey (UWGPSNJ) is on a mission to reduce poverty and expand opportunity for all. UWGPSNJ funds nonprofit organizations and creates bold solutions that break the cycle of poverty - the kind of poverty that traps families for generations. Pam Puerto, Giving Officer at UWGPSNJ shares how a recent donation from Kellogg and Walgreens is enabling real impact in the communities they serve.

Social K - Kellogg Company BlogBy Pam Puerto Giving Officer, United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey

Every day across the greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey region, our dedicated staff and volunteers at more than 500 agencies interact with individuals to not only provide hunger assistance, but also a cheerful interaction that will brighten someone's day.

Now more than ever, our community is facing unprecedented challenges as more and more Americans go hungry. At United Way, we feel this burden and are partnering to tackle it with our donors and volunteers!

That's why we are humbled by the $25,000 donation Kellogg and Walgreens recently made to our organization. Thanks to their contribution, we're able to help provide trauma-informed care for people experiencing or on the verge of facing food insecurity. With a trauma-informed approach, we can bring better awareness to the embarrassment and shame that can be associated with food assistance. And with more people impacted by COVID and needing support, there is a critical need to break this stigma.

More specifically, this grant will uniquely enable our team to develop workshops that meet people in need where they are. That means understanding and engaging those experiencing food insecurity and identifying the best ways to raise them up with the right support.

It's wonderful that Walgreens and Kellogg understand the importance of collaboration when it comes to community impact. Kellogg has a rich tradition of making meaningful connections with people - be it their consumers, retail partners such as Walgreens or organizations such as United Way, with which they have partnered for over 90 years.

In a year that has been filled with many challenges and obstacles, we are grateful to Walgreens and Kellogg for helping drive real, measurable change and a meaningful impact in our communities.

