Walgreens Expects To Complete Administration Of COVID-19 Vaccine First Doses In Skilled Nursing Facilities By January 25

Walgreens expects to complete the administration of COVID-19 vaccine first doses in skilled nursing facilities by Monday, Jan. 25. The company is also rapidly expanding access to vaccinations among assisted living facilities and additional vulnerable populations outlined by states and local jurisdictions as part of expanded distribution plans.

"Since receiving our first allotments of vaccines in late December, Walgreens has remained on track in vaccinating our most vulnerable populations, and we are steadfast in our commitment to accelerating access to COVID-19 vaccines as we receive additional guidance from state governments and jurisdictions," said John Standley, president, Walgreens. "Walgreens takes immense pride in being a part of protecting our communities from COVID-19 and helping the country take this first step toward emerging from this pandemic."

As part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program, Walgreens began administering COVID-19 vaccines to residents and staff at long-term care facilities in late December and is now active across 49 states and Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. Activation dates and prioritization of long-term care facilities were determined by each state. In accordance with CDC and state guidance, Walgreens provided COVID-19 vaccination clinics to skilled nursing facilities first and is expanding to assisted living and other types of facilities. The company will continue to partner with states and jurisdictions to provide vaccinations to residents and staff at 35,000 long-term care facilities that are partnering with Walgreens.

Walgreens will continue to work with states as they finalize their Phase 1b and 1c plans to administer COVID-19 vaccines to additional vulnerable populations, which may include essential workers and people ages 75 and older. COVID-19 vaccines will be available in all of Walgreens more than 9,000 store locations once they become available for mass administration. At that time, individuals will be able to schedule vaccination appointments through the Walgreens app or online.

"Walgreens pharmacy team members are embedded in communities and have more than a decade of experience providing immunizations," said Standley. "They will continue to play a critical role in educating patients and supporting the administration of vaccines, including in rural and underserved communities."

Walgreens is committed to driving health equity throughout the roll out of COVID-19 vaccines. Reaching underserved and rural areas is a critical component given the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 in these communities. While nearly 80 percent of the U.S. population lives within five miles of a Walgreens pharmacy, Walgreens is committed to leveraging different models, such as mobile and off-site clinics, to ensure the delivery of vaccines in underserved and rural areas. These communities have been a focus throughout the pandemic, with more than 70 percent of Walgreens COVID-19 testing sites located in socially vulnerable areas and the implementation of off-site clinics and voucher programs to ensure access to flu vaccinations in underserved areas.

About Walgreens

Walgreens ( www.walgreens.com) is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy. As America's most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and wellbeing of every community in America. Operating more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 8 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with platforms bringing together physical and digital, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210106005543/en/