Walgreens Completes More Than 1 Million COVID-19 Vaccinations

Walgreens has administered more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations across long-term care facilities and other vulnerable populations identified as part of state and jurisdiction distribution plans.

Walgreens has administered more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations across long-term care facilities and other vulnerable populations identified as part of state and jurisdiction distribution plans. The company also remains on track to complete the administration of COVID-19 vaccine first doses in skilled nursing facilities by Monday, Jan. 25.

Walgreens began administering COVID-19 vaccinations as part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program on Dec. 21 and has continued to expand vaccine efforts according to state and jurisdiction distribution plans.

"Thanks to the dedication of tens of thousands of Walgreens pharmacy team members, we have been able to provide 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations to those who need them most in just one month," said John Standley, president, Walgreens. "This unprecedented effort has not been without challenges, but as federal, state and local jurisdictions continue to advance their prioritization and distribution plans, we have been able to rapidly expand vaccine access to our nation's most vulnerable populations and help our communities begin to emerge from this pandemic."

Walgreens is also providing COVID-19 vaccinations to additional vulnerable populations as determined by states and jurisdictions. The initial supply of vaccine is extremely limited and available to eligible individuals by appointment only at designated Walgreens stores. COVID-19 vaccines are not available to the general public. Eligible individuals vary based on state and jurisdiction guidelines and may include healthcare workers, people ages 65 and older and individuals with pre-existing conditions. Walgreens will not be providing vaccinations on a walk-in basis during Phase 1.

Walgreens continues to follow all state and federal COVID-19 vaccination reporting protocols. Information and data regarding Walgreens long-term care facility vaccination efforts are available here with updates provided at approximately 4 p.m. CT on weekdays. More information on Walgreens efforts to support communities during the COVID-19 pandemic is available here.

Additional imagery, b-roll and multimedia assets are available on the Walgreens newsroom.

About Walgreens

Walgreens ( www.walgreens.com) is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy. As America's most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and wellbeing of every community in America. Operating more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 8 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with platforms bringing together physical and digital, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210122005235/en/