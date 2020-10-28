Walgreens Boots Alliance Renews And Extends Relationship With WPP To Accelerate Digital Transformation And Deep Focus On Communications

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) has selected WPP (WPP) - Get Report as its global marketing and communications agency. WPP will work with WBA to implement its integrated mass-personalization marketing strategy and reputation-management communications strategy in support of the company's strategic priorities.

WPP was first appointed in 2017 as WBA's global marketing and communications agency. Following a six-month review initiated in May 2020, WBA and WPP will now extend their relationship until the end of 2022, with an option to further extend until the end of 2024. WPP will support all of WBA's divisions with a dedicated team of top talent drawn from across its agencies, co-located with the WBA teams around the world. At the heart of the new partnership model is a data and technology solution that will pair WBA's rich first-party data set with WPP's industry-leading martech capabilities.

WPP will work with WBA to leverage WBA's recently-announced strategic partnership with Microsoft and Adobe to create personalized, omnichannel healthcare and shopping experiences at scale. The solution will also draw on the strength of WPP's other partnerships and capabilities, including its open technology platform.

Stefano Pessina, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, said, "WBA is transforming our business across every consumer touch point - pharmacy, retail and digital - to provide a modern, differentiated customer experience. We are delighted to continue our partnership with WPP to leverage their creative skills, technology and data insights, as we shape the future of our business together."

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said, "We are very proud to have been entrusted with such an important partnership for Walgreens Boots Alliance and its iconic brands. WBA is at the forefront of the industry in utilizing data to provide enriched, personalized customer experiences. We look forward to working very closely with WBA on the company's ongoing transformation."

