Walgreens Boots Alliance Marks Milestone, Reaches 300 Million Women And Children Through Collaboration With Vitamin Angels

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), in collaboration with Vitamin Angels, today announced that more than 300 million women and children around the world have received life-changing vitamins and minerals through their eight-year partnership. The two also announced a new goal: Reaching 500 million women and children by the end of August 2025, which is the end of WBA's fiscal year.

"This milestone with Vitamin Angels is remarkable and exemplifies the commitment we have to the health and well-being of women and children around the world," said Richard Ellis, vice president, Corporate Social Responsibility, WBA. "I'm extremely proud of our partnership and the work we continue to do to help people lead healthier and happier lives."

Since 2013, WBA has supported Vitamin Angels' efforts to provide vitamins and minerals to undernourished women and children worldwide. Vitamin Angels helps at-risk populations in need - specifically pregnant women, new mothers and children under five - gain access to life-changing vitamins and minerals. Vitamin Angels has program partners in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and in 65 additional countries.

"WBA has helped millions of mothers and children at risk of malnutrition by providing life-saving nutrients," said Howard Schiffer, founder and president of Vitamin Angels. "We are honored to be partnered with them and look forward to our next milestone of 500 million vitamins distributed by 2025."

Last month, WBA and Vitamin Angels announced a new, prenatal vitamin pilot program in 16 of its Walgreens stores on the South Side and West Side of Chicago, further solidifying its continued commitment to health equity, specifically as it relates to maternal health.

Twenty-five percent of pregnancies in the United States experience limited access to prenatal vitamins and minerals due to gaps in insurance coverage during pregnancy. 1 Those interested in the prenatal vitamin pilot program will receive vouchers from a WBA community partner for a free, six-month supply of prenatal vitamins. The vouchers are redeemable at 16 Walgreens stores on the South Side and West Side of Chicago.

One percent of retail sales of select vitamins and supplements sold at Walgreens and on Walgreens.com helps mothers and children in the U.S. and around the world. To help meet the nutritional needs of underserved communities in the U.S. and around the world, Vitamin Angels works directly with more than 2,000 program partners to put the vitamins directly in the hands of women and children who need them most. Vitamin Angels collaborates with this global community of program partners to promote equitable access to healthcare and nutrition.

