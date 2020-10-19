Walden University Hosts Virtual Panel On Advancing A Racially And Ethnically Diverse K-12 Education

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walden University is bringing together a prestigious group of speakers for its next Talks for Good on " Advancing a Racially and Ethnically Diverse K-12 Education," which will take place on Wednesday, October 21,...

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walden University is bringing together a prestigious group of speakers for its next Talks for Good on " Advancing a Racially and Ethnically Diverse K-12 Education," which will take place on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. ET. The virtual panel will focus on the challenges, benefits and best practices in integrating a diverse learning curricula and teacher workforce.

Dr. Tina Marshall-Bradley, academic coordinator for Walden's Richard W. Riley College of Education and Leadership, will moderate the event. She has more than 25 years of experience in higher education, including serving as a faculty member, administrator and researcher. Her areas of expertise include integrative learning, performance assessment, comparative international education, enterprise resource planning, and technology and innovation. In her position at Walden, she manages the core courses in the MS in Education program.

The esteemed group of panelists include:

Rey Saldaña -He is the president and CEO of Communities In Schools® (CIS™), a national organization that ensures all students are empowered to stay in school and on a path to a brighter future. Saldaña is a CIS alumnus whose journey from former student supported by CIS to national leader of Communities In Schools sends an inspiring message to young people nationwide about the power they have to write their own success story. Previously, Saldaña served as the regional advocacy director for the Raise Your Hand Texas Foundation, chair of San Antonio's VIA Metropolitan Transit and chief engagement officer with KIPP San Antonio Public Schools. Saldaña also served four terms on the San Antonio City Council where he was first elected at age 24, becoming the youngest council person in the city's history.

Dr. Sonja Santelises- She is the CEO of Baltimore City Public Schools and has spent close to 30 years focused on building high-quality teaching and learning to help students excel. Previously, Dr. Santelises served as assistant superintendent for Boston Public Schools and vice president for K-12 policy and practice at The Education Trust, a nonprofit focused on closing the achievement gap experienced disproportionately by Black, Latino and Native students and those from low-income families. Dr. Santelises began her career in education as director of professional development and teacher placement with Teach for America ( New York) and then served as a teacher and curriculum specialist at Decatur Clearpool School in Brooklyn, where she oversaw the founding of the middle school.

Tanya Batchelor-Judge- She is a Walden MS in Education graduate who serves as the district administrator for the School District of Manatee County near Tampa, Florida. As a teacher with 16 years of experience and mother to a young adult son, Batchelor-Judge understands the importance of representation within the classroom and is committed to helping as many students as possible succeed, particularly Black and Brown students. Walden previously supported her mission of increasing representation among educators by providing resources and funds to the Urban Teaching Academy at Howard W. Blake High School.

The Talks for Good is part of Walden's Mobilize for Good initiative, which celebrates its 50-year history of empowering the greater good by recognizing its community's passion and commitment to social change. In addition to Talks for Good, Walden is giving back to local schools and organizations across the country as part of its Acts for Good program. The first set of acts took place in Tampa, Florida, Baltimore, Maryland, Houston, Texas, and the Washington D.C. area.

About Walden UniversityCelebrating its 50th anniversary in 2020, Walden University was founded to support adult learners in achieving their academic goals and making a greater impact in their professions and communities. Students from across the U.S. and 120 countries are pursuing a certificate, bachelor's, master's or doctoral degree online at Walden. The university offers more than 80 degree programs with over 350 specializations and concentrations. Walden University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission, hlcommission.org. For more information, please visit WaldenU.edu.

