Wake Up And Smell Native's New Coffee Haus Collection

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Nothing says 'fall' like a cozy beverage. That's why Native has been (or should we say bean) hard at work capturing the best Coffee Haus scents for their new, limited-edition fall collection. After a four-year streak of launching their seasonal Pumpkin Spice Latte fragrance, Native 'spiced' things up by retiring it to make way for this freshly-brewed lineup.

The four new scents in the Coffee Haus Collection are available as deodorant, plastic free deodorant, and body wash. So let's just say, when it comes to smelling great, your cup runneth over.

The hero fragrance taking Pumpkin Spice Latte's place in the bathroom spotlight? Oat Milk Latte—a warm, comforting scent that smells exactly like you hope it does with an added splash of sandalwood and clove.

Big matcha fan? You'll love the delicate notes of bergamot, jasmine, and vanilla in the Matcha & Sweet Creamfragrance.

Tea lovers will give two pinkies up to the Earl Grey & Mulberry scent which is calming, floral, and clean.

And to complete the collection, Cherry & Vanilla Macaronoffers a decadent, sweet way to treat yourself.

As a refresher, Native's deodorant is aluminum free, vegan, and never tested on animals. Their body wash is pH balanced and made from cleansers derived from coconut oil that leave your skin feeling hydrated. Their plastic free deodorant packaging is made from 0% plastic.

Native's 'special sauce' has always been their unique and captivating fragrances, and they're excited for people to pour over these limited edition products. As the jingle goes, the best part of waking up is a Native product in your cup(board).

Launch Date & Availability:The Coffee Haus Collection is available now at www.nativecos.com

Retail Price:

Deodorant $12

Plastic Free Deodorant $13

Body Wash $8

About Native:Founded in 2015, Native makes personal care products that are good (the most effective daily staple on your shelf), clean (all products are free of sulfates, parabens, and and phthalates), and fun (a lifestyle upgrade that feels like a Friday). Mother Earth and 18,000 5 star reviewers (and counting) love it. www.nativecos.com

