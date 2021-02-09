Wake Forest Baptist Health And RxRevu Partner To Reduce Medication Costs And Prescribing Friction

DENVER, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RxRevu today announced the deployment of SwiftRx® Direct™, the company's Real-Time Prescription Benefit solution, at Wake Forest Baptist Health, an academic health system in North Carolina. The solution brings prescription price transparency to the point-of-care, allowing providers at Wake Forest Baptist the ability to view patient-specific coverage and cost information in their Epic electronic health record (EHR) prescribing workflow.

RxRevu has the unique ability to display coverage data for millions of North Carolina patients. With connections to pharmacy benefit managers Prime Therapeutics, Express Scripts, Humana, and others, RxRevu is able to deliver accurate prescription drug information for most patients in the region.

Wake Forest Baptist Health's mission is to improve the health and wellbeing of those in the communities it serves. Through collaboration, innovation, and affordability efforts, the health system aims to address health challenges and reduce the overall cost of care for its patients.

"Through the SwiftRx platform, our physicians will be able to have more informed conversations with patients about the cost of their medications," said Jennifer Houlihan, Vice President for Value Based Care and Population Health at Wake Forest Baptist. "Having this information at our care sites will reduce prescribing hurdles for our care teams, and improve patient access to cost-effective medications across our system."

SwiftRx Direct brings real-time information to the EHR. With intelligent filters and the ability to display therapeutic alternatives in workflow, providers will be able to select lower-cost options and avoid coverage restrictions that require downstream work. Bringing this data to the point-of-care allows for a better patient and provider experience and increased transparency throughout the care journey.

"With prescription costs continuing to rise, it is important to empower physicians and patients with clinical and financial information when it matters most," commented Kyle Kiser, President and Chief Strategy Officer at RxRevu. He added, "In addition to point-of-care interventions, SwiftRx Direct's ability to monitor prescribing at an enterprise level can help health systems on their journey to value-based care."

Health systems interested in joining the largest Real-Time Prescription Benefit network are encouraged to reach out to learn more.

About RxRevu RxRevu is on a mission to improve healthcare by providing accurate, patient-specific coverage and cost data at the point-of-care. RxRevu's solutions help physicians quickly and easily find affordable care options specific to a patient's health and financial needs. With comprehensive, clinically-relevant information at their fingertips, physicians can make more informed, consistent, and frictionless decisions. RxRevu's solutions also enable health systems to manage and measure clinician's performance and variability. For more information about RxRevu, its innovative solutions and growing network, please visit rxrevu.com.

About Wake Forest Baptist Health Wake Forest Baptist Health ( www.wakehealth.edu ) is a pre-eminent academic health system based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Wake Forest Baptist's two main components are an integrated clinical system - anchored by Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, an 885-bed tertiary-care hospital in Winston-Salem - that includes Brenner Children's Hospital, five community hospitals, more than 300 primary and specialty care locations and more than 2,500 physicians; and Wake Forest School of Medicine, a recognized leader in experiential medical education and groundbreaking research that includes Wake Forest Innovations, a commercialization enterprise focused on advancing health care through new medical technologies and biomedical discovery. Wake Forest Baptist provided a record-setting $580.8 million in community benefits during the 2019 fiscal year, which includes unreimbursed care, charity care, education and research, and community health improvement. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

