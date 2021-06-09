Wacom Intuos Added To Chrome OS Compatible Tablet Lineup

TOKYO and PORTLAND, Ore., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wacom announced today that its Wacom Intuos Small non-wireless model holds the Works With Chromebook certification, following the One by Wacom, certified earlier this year.

TOKYO and PORTLAND, Ore., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wacom announced today that its Wacom Intuos Small non-wireless model holds the Works With Chromebook certification, following the One by Wacom, certified earlier this year. Chromebook users, especially students and beginning creatives, have more options to start creating digitally, using a Wacom pen tablet with a growing number of drawing, painting and photo editing applications that work flawlessly on Chromebook.

"Chromebook has been attracting attention among education sectors and by those seeking new solutions for working from home. Wacom is currently working on expanding Chromebook compatibility to include further Wacom devices and bring its intuitive and natural pen technology to a fast-growing number of Chromebook users," says Faik Karaoglu, Executive Vice President of Wacom's Branded Business. "Combining an Intuos tablet and Chromebook also enables young creatives to unleash their full art and design potential with a number of drawing and painting apps. A long-term collaborative partnership with Celsys offers Wacom Intuos users an opportunity to create spectacular art with the renowned drawing application, Clip Studio Paint."

Plug in and start creating

Wacom Intuos Small non-wireless model connects seamlessly with any Chromebook featuring USB-A and the latest version of Chrome OS. No driver is required. The ergonomically designed and light-weight Wacom Pen boasts 4,096 levels of pressure and the company's battery-free EMR technology. The responsive, ergonomic, pressure-sensitive pen gives users a natural way to write, sketch, draw or edit content on a dedicated tablet space.

Wacom Intuos also offers a great start to explore digital creativity with Chromebook. Wacom Intuos purchase entitles users to an inspirational software bundle, including a 3-month free subscription to Clip Studio Paint Pro, a powerful, easy-to-use drawing app for comics and manga. Collaboard, Limnu, Explain Everything and Kami, also included, are tailored apps for education.

Wacom Intuos Small non-wireless model is now compatible with Chrome OS, Windows, Mac and select Android devices. It uses a proprietary Wacom technology exclusively for the dedicated tablet surface and works independently from, and will not interfere with, on-screen pens based on the Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) pen standard that either comes with the Chromebooks or can be purchased as accessories. Wacom Intuos is available at the Wacom eStore and select electronics retailers with a recommended MSRP of $79.95 (USD).

* For further information on Wacom Intuos, please visit: https://www.wacom.com/en-us/products/pen-tablets/wacom-intuos

* Wacom Intuos (CTL-4100) is certified Works With Chromebook. * ExpressKeys™ functionality is not available now for Chrome OS. It is supported on Windows and Mac. * Some Chromebook devices require a USB-C adapter.* Pen must be used with the tablet to function with Chrome OS.* This product works with devices capable of running the latest version of Chrome OS and has been certified to meet Google's compatibility standards. Google is not responsible for the operation of this product or its compliance with safety requirements.* Google, Google Chrome, Chromebook, Works With Chromebook are trademarks of Google LLC.

About WacomFounded in 1983, Wacom is a global company based in Japan with subsidiaries and affiliate offices around the world to support marketing and distribution in over 150 countries and areas. It is the world's leading manufacturer of pen tablets, interactive pen displays, and digital interface solutions. The advanced technology of Wacom's intuitive input devices has been used to create some of the most exciting digital art, films, special effects, fashion and designs around the world and provides business and home users with their leading interface technology to express their personality. The company also offers its products as OEM solutions to leading manufacturers serving incremental markets. Wacom's interface technology, called Wacom Feel IT technologies, is also offered as an integrated solution to strategic partners. Most tablet device and PC manufacturers count on the advanced features and reliability to deliver a superior user interface experience.

*Wacom and Intuos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Wacom Co., Ltd.*All other trademarks and product names are property of their respective companies.

