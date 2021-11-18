Wabtec India Technology & Engineering Center Recognized As Great Place To Work®

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB), a leading technology supplier for the freight and transit rail industries, announced today the Wabtec India Engineering and Technology Center (WITEC) based in Bengaluru and Hyderabad received Great Place to Work®...

Wabtec Corporation (WAB) - Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Report, a leading technology supplier for the freight and transit rail industries, announced today the Wabtec India Engineering and Technology Center (WITEC) based in Bengaluru and Hyderabad received Great Place to Work® certification. The endorsement recognizes Wabtec's focus on building a great culture and remain an employer of choice in rail technologies.

"For the largest technology and engineering organization of Wabtec that has just come together in India under two years, this is a great achievement for us collectively," said Rakesh Jain, Vice President, Digital Electronics & Site Leader for WITEC. "It is reflection of a great culture, employee engagement and career progression opportunities that we continuously create and improve for our employees."

WITEC is the largest Technology and Engineering team in Wabtec and hosts teams spanning across the company's freight rail, transit, digital technologies and information technology portfolio serving customers around the world. With about 1,100 talented engineers, WITEC provides differentiated services across the globe to give Wabtec Corporation a competitive advantage.

"It's a great honor for WITEC to achieve this certification. This endorsement is a testimony to how our organization has evolved through a successful integration journey creating a work culture where employees and the organization thrive together," said Anup Kumar Pal, Human Resources Director for WITEC.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights needed to make strategic people decisions. The institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

In India, the institute partners with more than 1,100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALL™.

About Wabtec

