Wabash National Announces Closure Of Term Loan Facility

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash National Corporation (WNC) - Get Report today announced the closure of a new Term Loan due September 2027. The $150 million facility priced at Libor plus 325 basis points inclusive of a Libor floor of 75 basis points and bears no restrictive financial covenants. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the new loan to pay off its existing $135 million Term Loan due March 2022. Remaining proceeds have been used to pay related issuance costs and expenses as well as repay $10 million of the Company's high yield notes, which are now its nearest maturity of outstanding debt, due October 2025.

"We were pleased that our recent offering saw heavy oversubscription during the pricing process and appreciate our debtholders' solid understanding of our company's strong financial position and future prospects. We had the option to significantly upsize our new term loan, but with an improving outlook for cash generation we felt comfortable maintaining a similar size to our prior facility," said Mike Pettit, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Wabash National's performance has been excellent throughout this challenging year and we've used this temporary softening in market conditions to strategically realign our organization so that we're well prepared to accelerate in an improved demand environment."

