WILKES-BARRE, Pa., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IndependentWrestlingTV (IWTV), the planet 's top streaming platform for live, independent pro wrestling, was recognized by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts, in the organization 's 2020 w3 Awards.

IWTV received the Silver Award in the Mobile Features-Best Use of Streaming Video category. The win lifts independent pro wrestling to the big leagues as wrestling fans crave an alternative.

WrestleMania, part of the WWE Network, took home the silver award for a similar category in 2019. This year, the network received 41 awards. IWTV entered for just one category - and got it.

In 2019, IWTV live-streamed 120 events, far more than any single network.

"We want to show wrestling fans around the world what they're missing and that the future of pro wrestling lives on the independent wrestling scene," said Gerard Durling, founder of IWTV.

The w3 award comes as IWTV prepares to launch the highly anticipated seven-episode series " The Masked Wrestler" at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at www.independentwrestling.tv.

To get ready for the premiere, AEW star and "The Masked Wrestler" panelist Kris Statlander is answering questions during an Ask Me Anything. Tune in around 10 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, Oct. 7, to catch Statlander at www.reddit.com/r/SquaredCircle.

Press contact: Jon O 'Connell jon@coalcreative.com 570-592-5917

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/w3-award-pushes-independentwrestlingtv-into-the-mainstream-301148062.html

SOURCE IndependentWrestlingTV