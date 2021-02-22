Würth Industry North America Announces New Engineering YouTube Series Würth Knowing

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Würth Industry North America (WINA), the leading industrial distributor of supply chain solutions for fasteners, MRO and safety equipment, announced today that it will be launching a new Engineering YouTube Series called Würth Knowing on March 10th. The series' first season, delivered in 15-20 minute episodes on WINA's YouTube channel, shares Würth's expertise on fastener-related topics. In season two, Würth plans to expand beyond fasteners to cover a wide range of industry-related topics promoting education and innovation in the industry.

Würth Knowing was inspired by Würth Industry North America's industry-renowned Fastener Academy training. The show's initial episodes dive into topics related to fastener engineering, bolted joint design, and fastener assembly. From basic to complex concepts—discussion, demonstrations, and testing help viewers learn and understand the science behind fastening in an educational and entertaining manner. Hosted by Randy Lammers, WINA Technical Instructor, and Aaron Keevan, WINA Applications Engineer, in Randy's east Texas workshop, the show aims to help viewers discover what's Würth Knowing.

"We are beyond thrilled to bring this new educational avenue to our industry," said Dan Hill, chief executive officer for Würth Industry North America. "Our engineering department has decades of knowledge and are best-in-class at supporting our customers in every aspect of their manufacturing process. Würth Knowing is just one more fantastic offering from the group that shares our expertise with our customers, the industry, and beyond."

"It is exciting to be the first in our industry to offer fun, educational, fastener training via YouTube," said Becky McMorrow, vice president of marketing and business transformation. "The concept of series was inspired by an old show we all used to enjoy, Home Improvement, or really, the show on the show, "Tool Time". We filmed the show at Randy's home workshop and it stars two of our fantastic engineers, Randy and Aaron, who bring a new level of energy and fun into learning about fastener engineering."

About Würth Industry North America

Würth Industry North America (WINA) is a $1 billion division of the Würth Group, the world's largest fastener distribution company. As a part of the Würth Group founded in 1945, WINA is a privately held, family-owned business that believes collaboration and partnerships make better business. They have strategically aligned a collective of companies: Würth Action Bolt, Würth Adams, Würth Additive Group, Würth Des Moines Bolt, Würth House of Threads, Würth Industry Canada, Würth Industry de Mexico, Würth Revcar, Würth Service Supply, Würth Snider, Würth SW Industry (Würth Brazil), Würth Timberline, Marine Fasteners, Northern Safety & Industrial, Oliver H. Van Horn, and Weinstock Bros., consisting of more than 110 locations across North America that allow industries to have better planning, parts management, and inventory accuracy. As industry solution drivers, WINA works together onsite by offering products and services such as 3D printing and additive services, digital Kanban, construction services, engineering assistance, quality control, inventory management, vending, safety supplies, kitting and assembly, structural fasteners, and MRO/industrial supplies. With over 420,000 parts in their international supply chain, WINA not only provides each customer with an extensive global reach but also a local feel from a deep investment in an ever-expanding network of North American locations across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

For news updates from Würth Industry North America visit: LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/wurth-industry-north-america Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/WurthIndustry Twitter - @WurthIndustryNAYouTube - https://www.youtube.com/c/WurthIndustryNorthAmerica

Würth Industry North America Key facts:

110 locations across North America , Mexico , and Brazil

, , and More than 2,000 employees

More than 420,000 standard parts

Part of the Würth Group, $15B+, which operates 400 companies in more than 80 countries and has more than 78,000 employees

