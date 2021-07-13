Würth Additive Group Expands Distribution Of Markforged's Digital Forge Globally

INDIANAPOLIS, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Würth Additive Group, a Würth Industry North America company, the leader in physical and digital inventory, today announced that it has signed a global agreement with Markforged, the creator of the Digital...

INDIANAPOLIS, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Würth Additive Group, a Würth Industry North America company, the leader in physical and digital inventory, today announced that it has signed a global agreement with Markforged, the creator of the Digital Forge, the integrated metal and carbon fiber industrial 3D printing platform. The expanded agreement will incorporate the Digital Forge into Würth Additive Group's additive manufacturing solutions on a global scale.

This agreement brings the Digital Forge's combined precise and reliable 3D printing hardware and cloud-based learning software, along with its wide portfolio of 3D printing materials such as metals, composites, and continuous fiber, to Würth Additive Group and Würth Industry North America customers. These solutions are utilized by blue chip companies around the world in industries like aerospace, industrial automation, space exploration, military & defense, automotive, and healthcare to deliver mission-critical end-use parts on-demand and at the point of need.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Markforged globally. As the global market leader in the sale of assembly and fastening materials, active in over 80 countries, we joined forces with Markforged to reinvent manufacturing with the Digital Forge and look forward to bringing this technology to customers looking to enable, implement and support digital supply chain solutions around the world," said Dan Hill, chief executive officer, Würth Industry North America. "Our strategic supplier portfolio is a key part of our additive solutions strategy, and Markforged has added proven value in North America, and we are excited to take that globally."

This arrangement expands on a previous agreement between Würth Industry North America and Markforged, signed in March 2020. The geographical reach of the expanded agreement grows outside of North America and is expected to accelerate Würth's penetration into its install base with the Digital Forge. Ongoing collaboration between Würth Additive Group and Markforged has created innovative solutions in digital industrial solutions, including digital Kanban solutions. Virtually managed inventory is now possible thanks to Markforged's cloud native platform. The platform automatically connects to the Würth Additive Group's inventory systems to produce inventory right on the factory floor by simply scanning a barcode, which triggers the Digital Forge to start printing. To further ensure high-quality parts, Markforged's Blacksmith, an artificial-intelligence software, automates inspection capabilities by building in closed-loop quality control to validate and verify parts.

"We are excited to see Würth Additive Group's deep experience and extensive global coverage and the Digital Forge's capabilities come together to overcome global supply chain limitations with customers on a global scale," said Shai Terem, president and chief executive officer at Markforged. "Our technology enables some of the world's biggest manufacturers to create digital supply chains that transcend the limitations of conventional manufacturing by fabricating robust production parts right on their factory floors. Together with Würth, we are aiming to reinvent manufacturing on a global scale."

About Würth Industry North America

Würth Industry North America (WINA) is a $1 billion division of the Würth Group, the world's largest fastener distribution company. As a part of the Würth Group, founded in 1945, WINA is a privately held, family-owned business that believes collaboration and partnerships make better business. They have strategically aligned vertical market divisions: Industrial, MRO/Safety/Metalworking, Construction, and Specialty Markets, consisting of more than 110 locations across North America that allow industries to have better planning, parts management, and inventory accuracy. As industry solution drivers, WINA works together onsite by offering products and services such as 3D printing and additive services, digital Kanban, construction services, engineering assistance, quality control, inventory management, vending, safety supplies, kitting and assembly, structural fasteners, and MRO/industrial supplies. With over 420,000 parts in their international supply chain, WINA not only provides each customer with an extensive global reach but also a local feel from a deep investment in an ever-expanding network of North American locations across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Würth Industry North America Key facts:

110+ locations across North America , Mexico , and Brazil

, , and More than 2,250 employees

More than 420,000 standard parts

Part of the Würth Group, $15B+, which operates 400 companies in more than 80 countries and has more than 78,000 employees

About Würth Additive Group

Wurth Additive Group, led by CEO AJ Strandquist, launched in April 2021 to provide expanded industrial 3d printing products and services, including financing and rental options. Würth Industry North America began providing additive solutions to customers in late 2017 with rapid prototyping and printing production tools. It now offers full digital Kanban solutions by integrating 3D printing technology in its existing vendor-managed inventory programs. The group aims to streamline customers' supply chain and increase adaptability through additive manufacturing and digital inventory.

For more information on Würth Additive Group, go to shop.wurthindustry.com.

About Markforged

Markforged transforms manufacturing with 3D metal and continuous carbon fiber printers capable of producing parts tough enough for the factory floor. The Markforged Digital Forge brings the power and speed of agile software development to industrial manufacturing, combining hardware, software, and materials to eliminate the barriers between design and functional parts. Engineers, designers, and manufacturing professionals all over the world rely on Markforged metal and composite printers for tooling, fixtures, functional prototyping, and high-value end-use production. Founded in 2013 and based in Watertown, Mass., Markforged has more than 250 employees globally. Markforged has been recognized by Forbes in the Next Billion-Dollar Startups list, and was listed as the #2 fastest-growing hardware company in the US in the 2019 Deloitte Fast 500. In February 2021, Markforged announced it entered into a definitive agreement to merge with one (NYSE: AONE), a special purpose acquisition company founded and led by technology industry veteran Kevin Hartz. The transaction is expected to close in the summer of 2021, subject to regulatory and stockholder approvals, and other customary closing conditions. The combined company will retain the Markforged name and be listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "MKFG".

