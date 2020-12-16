Würth Action Bolt And Tool Joins Würth Industry North America's New Construction Services Division

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Würth Industry North America (WINA) announced today that Würth Action Bolt and Tool, a premier distributor of construction and industrial fasteners with 36 years of history, will join their new construction services division, Würth Construction Services. Würth Action Bolt and Tool has been a member of the Würth Group since 1999 and was previously part of the Würth Wood Group based in Vernon Hills, IL.

Würth Action Bolt and Tool joining the WINA family of companies fits into Würth Industry's strategy to provide expert supply chain solutions of construction and industrial fasteners, safety, and MRO products and complements Wurth Industry's strength in the construction market from our Würth Construction Services division, comprised of Würth House of Threads, Weinstock Bros., and, now, Würth Action Bolt and Tool. Würth Action Bolt and Tool supplies Würth with increased capability in the construction market and improves their ability to offer a wide range of end to end structural products, including fasteners, hand and power tools, and construction supplies and equipment. Würth Action Bolt and Tool, together with Würth House of Threads and Weinstock Bros., will provide expanded services to our structural customers across the US, Mexico, Canada, and Brazil.

"We continue to be committed to achieving our strong growth targets, both organically and through key acquisitions. Würth Action joining the WINA family represents an important strategic opportunity to launch our Construction Services division," said Dan Hill, Chief Executive Officer for Würth Industry North America, "This division will be our national platform to serve the construction industry, providing best in class supply chain solutions and cost savings for erectors and fabricators across North America."

"Würth Action Bolt and Tool's products and services expand our offerings and geographic presence to better service our construction customers, said Eric Wilk, Vice President, East Region, Würth Industry North America. "The launch of our new division, Würth Construction Services, brings expanded product and service abilities to our national customers. We are excited to offer these new capabilities that support business growth for our customers."

"Joining the Würth Industry North America family, specifically the Construction Solutions division, means that we will continue to provide outstanding quality and successful partnerships but will also enhance available offerings to our customers. Würth Industry's North American network will provide greater resources and inventory expansion for our customers. The acquisition is the best choice for both our customers and employees, as joining the Würth Industry North America family will equate to business growth", said Shane Adams, Director of Operations at Würth Action Bolt and Tool.

Würth's new business division, Würth Construction Services, comprised of Würth companies Weinstock Bros., Würth House of Threads, and Würth Action Bolt and Tool, is backed by nearly 200 years of service to the construction industry. The division's companies will operate on a shared system platform for optimal inventory visibility across multiple locations, which will offer improved service to regional and national customers. The new division will provide structural fastener components, inventory management, engineering support, kitting solutions, quality assurance, MRO and tooling, and PPE solutions for erectors, fabricators, contractors, and beyond to increase efficiency and lower cost. The new division will utilize its multiple locations across the US to be the premier supply chain solutions provider to the construction industry.

About Würth Industry North America Würth Industry North America (WINA) is a $1 Billion division of the Würth Group, the world's largest fastener distribution company. WINA is a strategically aligned collective of companies: Würth Action, Würth Adams, Würth Des Moines Bolt, Würth House of Threads, Würth Industry Canada, Würth Industry de Mexico, Würth Revcar, Würth Service Supply, Würth Snider, Würth SW Industry (Würth Brazil), Würth Timberline, Marine Fasteners, Northern Safety & Industrial, Oliver H. Van Horn, and Weinstock Bros., consisting of more than 110 locations across North America. Through the pairing of more than 420,000 parts with a myriad of services, WINA provides custom solutions for almost every industry. Würth products and services include engineering assistance, quality control, inventory management, vending, safety supplies, kitting and assembly, structural fasteners and MRO/industrial supplies. In addition, WINA systems ensure security and quality control through superior supply chain management. For more information on Würth Industry North America, go to wurthindustry.com.

Würth Industry North America Key facts:

110 locations across North America , Mexico , and Brazil

, , and More than 2,000 employees

More than 420,000 standard parts

Part of the Würth Group, $15B+, which operates 400 companies in more than 80 countries and has more than 78,000 employees

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wurth-action-bolt-and-tool-joins-wurth-industry-north-americas-new-construction-services-division-301193738.html

SOURCE Würth Industry North America