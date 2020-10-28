W. R. Berkley Corporation Names Thomas Joyce President Of Nautilus Insurance Group And Appoints Thomas M. Kuzma As Chairman

W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) - Get Report today announced the appointment of Thomas Joyce as president of Nautilus Insurance Group, a Berkley Company. He succeeds Thomas M. Kuzma, who has been named chairman. The appointments will be effective January 1, 2021.

Mr. Joyce joined Nautilus as senior vice president of claims in 2015 and was named chief underwriting officer in 2018 and executive vice president in 2020. He has been a leader in the insurance industry for over 35 years, serving in various technical and leadership roles, with a particular focus in the excess and surplus lines market. He has broad industry knowledge and a keen appreciation for the importance of relationships with distribution partners. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Northern Arizona University, and the Associate in Surplus Lines Insurance (ASLI) designation from the Institutes.

Mr. Kuzma joined Nautilus as an underwriter in 1986, its inaugural year. As the company grew, he took on more responsibilities in underwriting management, becoming chief underwriting officer in 1994 and president in 1997. In his new role as chairman, he will continue to share his 44 years of industry experience with Mr. Joyce and the Nautilus team, helping to further strengthen relationships with distribution partners, develop business opportunities and mentor Nautilus team members.

Commenting on the appointments W. Robert Berkley, Jr., president and chief executive officer of W. R. Berkley Corporation, said, "Tom Kuzma has been instrumental in the growth and success of Nautilus since its early days, as well as an invaluable leader within the broader Berkley organization. We cannot thank him enough for his many years of dedication, service and friendship, and we are delighted that he will continue to be actively involved. Tom Joyce is a dynamic leader with a strong track record of outstanding results. He has worked diligently with the Nautilus team and its distribution partners in continually improving our service, product offerings, and value proposition. In their respective new roles, Tom Joyce and Tom Kuzma will continue to collaborate with the exceptional team at Nautilus to improve even further upon its success."

Nautilus Insurance Group has been a leading excess and surplus lines specialist offering coverages for small-to-medium sized commercial risks for 35 years. Please visit www.nautilusinsgroup.com for more information.

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. For further information about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit www.berkley.com.

Products and services are provided by W. R. Berkley Corporation's subsidiaries and "operating units". Operating units are not typically legal entities, but for marketing purposes may sometimes be referred to individually as "a Berkley company" or collectively as "Berkley companies".

