W. R. Berkley Corporation Forms Berkley Small Business Solutions

W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) - Get Report today announced the formation of Berkley Small Business Solutions. The new operating unit will offer commercial insurance products for small businesses through a modern technology platform that leverages data and analytics to deliver a superior customer experience. Its initial product offering will focus on preferred risks in the non-fleet transportation market.

Jeanne R. Fenster has been named president of the new operating unit. Ms. Fenster joined Berkley as president of Berkley Prime Transportation in 2018 and has over 25 years of experience in the property casualty insurance industry, with particular expertise in predictive modeling and analytics. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics and psychology from the University of Memphis and a Juris Doctorate from Vanderbilt University School of Law. Berkley Prime Transportation will continue to offer its fleet trucking insurance under the leadership of David R. Lockhart, president of Berkley's Carolina Casualty operation.

W. Robert Berkley, Jr., president and chief executive officer of W. R. Berkley Corporation, commented, "Small businesses represent an important component of the U.S. economy, and this new operation will complement our existing businesses to deliver solutions specifically tailored for this market. By leveraging analytics, data and technology, this new operation will enable us to expand our footprint and offer attractive solutions to our customers in an easy to use platform. Jeanne is an outstanding leader with the experience and expertise to drive success in this new endeavor. We are excited that she will be leading the highly-skilled team at Berkley Small Business Solutions."

For further information about products and services available from Berkley Small Business Solutions, please contact Jeanne Fenster at jfenster@wrberkley.com.

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. For further information about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit www.berkley.com.

