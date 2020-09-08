W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments

W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) - Get Reporttoday announced the appointment of David R. Lockhart as president of Carolina Casualty, a Berkley Company. He succeeds David A. Dunn, who will continue to support Mr. Lockhart and the Carolina Casualty team throughout the transition. Jason R. Lewis has been appointed president of Gemini Transportation Underwriters, a Berkley Company, succeeding Mr. Lockhart. The appointments are effective immediately.

Mr. Lockhart joined Berkley as a senior vice president of Gemini Transportation in 2014, was named executive vice president in 2017, and assumed the role of president in 2018. He has over 30 years of experience in the property casualty insurance industry in a broad range of domestic and international underwriting products and services. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Babson College as well as Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU), Associate in Insurance Accounting and Finance (AIAF), Associate in Commercial Underwriting (ACU) and Associate in Reinsurance (ARe) designations. In his new role, Mr. Lockhart will have oversight of all operating units specializing in primary insurance for the commercial transportation industry, including Berkley Prime.

Mr. Lewis joined Gemini Transportation as assistant vice president of underwriting in 2009 and most recently served as its senior vice president and chief underwriting officer. He has nearly 20 years of experience in the property casualty insurance industry in underwriting and operations, with a focus in specialty lines of business. He received a Bachelor of Arts in political science and government from Trinity College in Hartford, CT.

Commenting on the appointment, W. Robert Berkley, Jr., president and chief executive officer of W. R. Berkley Corporation, said, "We thank David Dunn for his outstanding contributions to Carolina Casualty and are pleased that he will continue to share his considerable knowledge with the team throughout the transition and remain in an advisory role for the group overall. Dave Lockhart and Jason are both proven executives with exceptional expertise in the commercial transportation insurance market. Under Dave's strong leadership, Gemini Transportation has become one of the foremost excess vehicular insurance providers in the market today. We are confident that his knowledge and skills will enable Carolina Casualty to leverage its strong foundation to grow in a similarly profitable fashion. Jason's experience will provide excellent continuity for the Gemini Transportation team to build upon their great work and the many important initiatives they have underway. With Jason's focus on the excess vehicular insurance market and Dave's oversight of all operating units specializing in primary insurance for the commercial transportation industry, we are confident that their respective teams are poised to make the most of improving market conditions."

Carolina Casualty specializes in insurance products and coverages designed exclusively for large fleet trucking and public transportation risks. For additional information about Carolina Casualty and the products and services it offers, please visit www.carolinacas.com. Gemini Transportation Underwriters is a leading provider of excess liability insurance for companies in the transportation industry. For additional information about Gemini Transportation Underwriters and the products and services it offers, please visit www.geminiunderwriters.com.

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. For further information about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit www.berkley.com.

Products and services are provided by W. R. Berkley Corporation's subsidiaries and "operating units". Operating units are not typically legal entities, but for marketing purposes may sometimes be referred to individually as "a Berkley company" or collectively as "Berkley companies".

