W. Galen Weston, 1940-2021

TORONTO, April 13, 2021 /CNW/ - With sorrow, The Hon. Hilary M. Weston, Galen G. Weston, and Alannah Weston ( Cochrane) announce the passing of W. Galen Weston, O.C., C.V.O., OOnt., B.A., LL.D, DDIV on April 12, 2021, at the age of 80, peacefully at home after a long illness faced with courage and dignity.

A dutiful son, a beloved husband, a proud father, a devoted grandfather, a loving brother, W. Galen Weston dedicated his life to the service of his family, his businesses, and his community.

His leadership and entrepreneurial spirit built international food, retail, and real estate companies which include Loblaw, Choice Properties, Selfridges Group, and Weston Foods. He retired as Chairman, George Weston Limited in 2016, but continued his lifelong commitment to philanthropy through the Weston Family Foundation, the Weston Brain Institute, and many other organizations.

Through 55 years of a deeply loving marriage, Galen and his wife Hilary supported each other in family, business and community engagements. He was particularly proud of Hilary's five-year term as Ontario's 26th Lieutenant Governor.

"My father's greatest gift was inspiring those around him to achieve more than they thought possible. In our business and in his life he built a legacy of extraordinary accomplishment and joy," said Galen G. Weston, Chairman and CEO, George Weston Limited. Alannah Weston, Chairman, Selfridges Group, added, "The luxury retail industry has lost a great visionary. His energy electrified those of us who were lucky enough to work alongside him to reimagine what customer experience could be."

