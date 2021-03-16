Vyopta Raises US$8 Million In Growth Financing From Vistara Capital Partners

AUSTIN, Texas, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta , the Collaboration Intelligence Company, today announced it has raised US$8 million in growth capital from Vistara Capital Partners . Vyopta will use the funding to fuel customer acquisition and accelerate adding new monitoring and analytics features that improve the quality of collaboration helping organizations better connect, serve and innovate.

Vyopta provides unmatched performance optimization and visibility across technology, workspaces and people as they collaborate. With 360° views across cloud and on premise communication and collaboration technologies, actionable insights and dynamic performance monitoring, Vyopta improves quality of collaboration, increases productivity and maximizes technology and real estate investments. Customers rely on Vyopta to monitor and improve vital connections between teams, customers and partners.

Vyopta's customers include hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries including leading companies and government institutions, such as AstraZeneca, Visa, Department of Veterans Affairs and Shared Services Canada.

Remote and hybrid work, telemedicine, and distance learning have accelerated the adoption of new collaboration technology, as a result, companies have increased their demand for tools that help monitor and optimize their growing UC environments as well as integrate with IT automation processes. With complete visibility across video and voice including UCaaS providers (Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Cisco Webex, Google Meet), endpoints and on-premise infrastructure, Vyopta is well positioned to support organizations through their digital and workplace transformation.

"As adoption of communication and collaboration technologies have surged exponentially as many organizations embrace remote and hybrid work, Vyopta's Collaboration Intelligence is foundational to business going forward and it is uniquely positioned to help enterprises make collaboration exceptional," said Alfredo Ramirez, CEO of Vyopta. "Vyopta's partnership with Vistara Capital Partners helps accelerate our growth and product roadmap as we help organizations maximize productivity, minimize downtime and improve overall quality of collaboration and communication."

"Optimizing collaboration with best of breed technologies has never been more important, but also increasingly complex for IT organizations. Vyopta has unique expertise in helping large organizations cope with the complexity and fully understand employee engagement with, performance of, and the ROI of their investments in collaboration technologies," said Noah Shipman, Partner at Vistara Capital. "We are excited to be working with Vyopta and leading local venture fund Elsewhere Partners for Vistara's first of hopefully many investments in Austin based technology companies."

About Vyopta Vyopta , the Collaboration Intelligence company, is a global leader in comprehensive monitoring and analytics for Collaboration Performance Management and Workspace Insights. By integrating insights from multi-vendor Unified Communications & Collaboration vendors and IOT devices, Vyopta helps organizations deliver the best UC user experience and optimize their UC and real estate investments. Vyopta helps hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries monitor 6 million endpoints and over 20 billion meeting minutes a year. To learn more, visit http://www.vyopta.com .

About Vistara Capital Partners Vistara Capital provides highly flexible and less dilutive growth debt and hybrid debt-equity financing solutions for mid-late stage technology companies across North America. Founded, managed, and funded by seasoned technology finance and operating executives, "Vistara" (Sanskrit for "expansion") is focused on enabling the growth and expansion of its portfolio companies. Additional information is available at: www.vistaracapital.com .

Contacts: Noah ShipmanPartner, Vistara Capital 305263@email4pr.com M: 778.870.2481

Angela ShoriVyopta 305263@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vyopta-raises-us8-million-in-growth-financing-from-vistara-capital-partners-301248884.html

SOURCE Vyopta