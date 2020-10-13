Vyopta Becomes First UC Monitoring And Analytics Provider To Support Google Meet

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta is now the first Unified Communications (UC) monitoring and analytics provider to support Google Meet.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyopta is now the first Unified Communications (UC) monitoring and analytics provider to support Google Meet. This integration enables organizations that use Google Workspace (formerly GSuite) to efficiently manage their Google Meet collaboration experience. Vyopta's purpose-built UC monitoring platform enables organizations to efficiently support the surge in remote collaboration by empowering both UC experts and front-line support teams to investigate and resolve issues.

Enterprises and educational institutions across the world use Google Workspace and Google Meet to stay connected. In April, Google Meet reported that peak daily usage grew by 30x since January.

"We've worked hard to provide broad support for remote work, distance learning, and telehealth," said Jonathan Sass, Vyopta's Head of Product. "Organizations with multiple UCaaS platforms rely on Vyopta as the only monitoring and analytics provider to support all major platforms including BlueJeans, Cisco Webex, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Pexip, and Zoom."

The Google Meet support within Vyopta's Collaboration Performance Management (CPM) platform is key to monitoring calls and meetings, including identifying degraded quality experiences for further troubleshooting, and understanding participant-level details to determine root-cause. Vyopta use of Google's APIs is now officially verified, allowing Google Admins to feel confident in the security of the integration.

"Now more than ever, there is a demand to meet the needs of the technologies deployed amongst the Education Sector," said Kjierstin Layton, Vyopta's Head of Public Sector and member of the U.S. Distance Learning Association's Board of Directors. "Google Meet is a trusted brand and platform for many educators and institutions. Vyopta is providing true visibility and optimization of these now required platforms."

Learn more at www.vyopta.com/google-meet .

About Vyopta Incorporated Vyopta is a leading provider of collaboration performance management and meeting room insights solutions. With coverage that spans video, voice, and messaging from Cisco, Microsoft, Google, Poly, Pexip, Zoom, BlueJeans by Verizon, and more, Vyopta helps companies improve quality of experience, accelerate workplace transformation and optimize investments across UC and conference rooms. Vyopta monitors and analyzes over 10 billion meeting minutes annually across the largest enterprises in the world, including Workday, AstraZeneca, Stanford University, Shared Services Canada and the US Department of Veterans Affairs.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vyopta-becomes-first-uc-monitoring-and-analytics-provider-to-support-google-meet-301150581.html

SOURCE Vyopta Inc