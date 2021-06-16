Vyne Medical Launches Cloud-based Refyne Platform For Healthcare

ATLANTA, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyne Medical today announced the launch of its new Refyne™ platform. Purpose built for healthcare, Refyne is designed with the look and feel of a modern consumer-facing app and features to help optimize administrative workflows and maximize reimbursements for hospitals and health systems.

This initial release of the cloud-based platform features Refyne Audits which simplifies the process of receiving and responding to audit requests from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). In fiscal year 2020, CMS estimated the improper payment rate for Medicare fee-for-service at 6.27 percent, representing $25.74 billion in improper payments.

"Our nearly 10 years of experience as a leading CMS-Certified Health Information Handler tells us that managing government audits plays a significant role in effective denials management." said Marcy Tatsch, president of Vyne Medical. "That experience coupled with the Refyne Audits solution enables us to add immediate value for both new and existing clients."

Refyne Audits facilitates the electronic transmission of supporting documentation to assist providers in filing timely audit responses and appeals. The solution enables participation in the CMS Electronic Submission of Medical Documentation ( esMD) initiative with the Electronic Medical Documentation Request ( eMDR) functionality necessary for efficient audit management.

"With Refyne Audits, providers can automate workflows and supply the solicited evidence necessary to fight government audits well within strict timelines," said Scott Overholt, chief business officer at Vyne Medical. "Hospitals can quickly submit hundreds of pages of documentation to demonstrate appropriate levels of care and most importantly, they can track their submissions to prove timely responses."

Refyne sends data though a protected cloud-services platform that connects directly to CMS through an API gateway and provides a single, unified workflow for audit management. Electronic confirmation offers accurate tracking with the date/time stamp of submission and receipt by the Medicare contractor to help eliminate discrepancies about timely filing. Paperless processing enhances the integrity of response data and helps reduce the costs associated with printing and mailing documentation.

"Our work with healthcare clients revealed an immediate need for a simple, cloud-based solution to manage government audits," stated Vyne Medical's senior vice president of strategy and platforms, Ruchi Medhekar. "We are excited to bring this initial release of Refyne to market and will continue to develop innovative solutions on our new technology platform to address ongoing challenges surrounding financial coordination and clinical workflows."

About Vyne Medical

Vyne Medical is a recognized industry leader in end-to-end health information exchange and electronic healthcare communication management and is one of the largest CMS Certified Health Information Handlers (HIH). The company's robust technology platforms facilitate the electronic capture, storage and submission of healthcare data in virtually any form - voice, fax, image, data or electronic document. Vyne Medical's solutions connect disconnected data to close gaps in documentation and improve the continuum of care through a more complete and fully accessible patient record. Outcomes include improved financial strength, operational performance and patient experience. For more information, visit https://vynemedical.com/.

