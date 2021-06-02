Vyne Dental Acquires Operability, LLC And Its Patient Communications And Engagement Platform, OperaDDS

INDIANAPOLIS, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyne Dental®, a leading provider of revenue cycle, claims management and electronic health information exchange for all-sized dental practices, announces that it has acquired Operability, LLC, and its OperaDDS patient communications and engagement platform.

With more than 14,000 combined users in the United States, OperaDDS facilitates end-to-end transfer of information between dental practices, provider, and patients via automated email, two-way text messaging, custom paperless forms, and encrypted email services.

OperaDDS automatically texts or emails dental patients with appointment reminders, new or expired electronic forms, and other important communications from their dental provider. In addition to texting or emailing customized, paperless forms for completion, OperaDDS allows patients to quickly complete these forms on the practice's website, or in-practice via tablet or kiosk.

Dr. Bryan Laskin, the founder of Minneapolis-based Operability, LLC, is joining Vyne Dental as a strategic advisor to ensure OperaDDS' continued success as it is paired with Vyne Dental solutions, including Vyne Trellis.

Vyne Dental recently released Vyne Trellis(™), a comprehensive, web-based dental billing platform designed to help dental practices improve and manage their revenue cycles, exchange encrypted health information, and determine a patient's insurance eligibility and benefit coverage levels in real-time.

Pairing Vyne Trellis with OperaDDS creates a unique integration, in the dental space, between the traditional revenue cycle and patient engagement workflows, with the goal of elevating the dental practice-dental patient relationship through robust patient interaction and engagement.

"For the past year, Vyne's Dental's mission has been to become a leading provider of fully automated revenue cycle management solutions in dentistry," said Steve Roberts, president of Vyne Dental. "With the previous acquisitions of Renaissance Electronic Services, LLC, Tesia Clearinghouse, LLC, DSO Data, and now this exciting, new technology, we are one step closer to accomplishing this goal."

Launched in 2011, OperaDDS has focused on elevating the dental industry by embracing technology and putting patients first.

"I'm passionate about helping doctors grow their practices and improve their patient satisfaction by embracing technology," said Dr. Laskin, a practicing dentist, technologist, and entrepreneur. "OperaDDS' innovations are being used by thousands of dental practices across the country, and through this integration, I'm confident that we'll be able to tackle many more of dentistry's most significant patient engagement and revenue cycle challenges."

The acquisition of Operability, LLC further establishes Vyne Dental as the industry leader in end-to-end information exchange and communication management solutions for healthcare, Roberts said. Vyne Dental currently helps more than 74,000 dental practices manage their revenue cycles, send encrypted communications, and position their practices to thrive.

