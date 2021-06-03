Vynca Acquires Virtual Palliative Care Provider ResolutionCare, Introduces Serious Illness Management Platform

Combined Entity Provides a Comprehensive, Whole-Person Approach to Provide Care to the Most Vulnerable and Underserved Individuals with Serious Illness

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vynca, a national leader in advance care planning, today announced that it has acquired California-based ResolutionCare, an innovator and provider of home-based palliative care and telemedicine. With the addition of ResolutionCare's comprehensive board-certified, physician-led palliative care model, Vynca is well-positioned to expand its support services to the seriously ill, which complements the organization's existing technology and analytics solutions.

Vynca has the largest advance care planning network across the U.S. with a solid reputation for its ability to help individuals, their caregivers and clinicians navigate the complex advance care planning process and ensure that patients' voices are heard. Through the engagement in and documentation of advance care plans, the organization ensures that personalized end-of-life care is available for every individual, every time - reducing medical errors, adverse efforts and unwanted healthcare utilization, while improving patient, caregiver and clinician experience. To date, almost one million unique individuals across all 50 states have care plans in the Vynca solution.

ResolutionCare was founded with the mission to provide human-centered support when individuals are facing serious illnesses. Providing a combination of in-home and virtual palliative care, the board-certified, physician-led interdisciplinary team works with the existing care team to deliver comprehensive, high-quality and standardized treatment resources to meet the unique needs of patients who are critically ill. By partnering with Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid plans, ResolutionCare's interventions have produced outcomes that improve the member experience, while also reducing costs on behalf of the groups they serve.

Through this acquisition, Vynca will introduce to the market its serious illness management platform that couples the company's technology and analytics with ResolutionCare's virtual care capabilities, including palliative care, advance care planning, care coordination, symptom management, whole-person care and provider engagement. Offering a comprehensive range of tech-enabled services from a single point of trust, Vynca will deliver value to healthcare organizations looking to succeed in value-based arrangements, as well as support the hundreds of physician organizations seeking to participate in Direct Contracting, Medicare's newest population health payment model.

"Vynca and ResolutionCare have long shared a common vision of ensuring high-quality, human-centered, goal concordant care," said Ryan Van Wert, MD, CEO and co-founder, Vynca. "Through this acquisition, we are now well-positioned to leverage our respective strengths to deliver to the industry a comprehensive serious illness management platform, an offering that has proven attractive to health plans and the increasing number of healthcare provider organizations in value-based arrangements."

Joining the Vynca leadership team will be ResolutionCare founder and CEO, Michael Fratkin, MD, FAAHPM, who will serve as Vynca's chief medical officer. With more than 25 years of experience, he founded ResolutionCare in 2016 after working as a palliative care consultant at St. Joseph Hospital and medical director at Humboldt Medical Specialists.

"From the beginning, ResolutionCare has been focused on making palliative care more accessible to rural and underserved communities, and we are excited to expand our reach by joining forces with Vynca," said Fratkin. "The pandemic has brought to the light the powerful impact of virtual palliative care, which is critical as demand for these services grows in areas where resources are scarce."

ResolutionCare's president and chief operating officer, Brian Mistler, Ph.D., SHRM-SCP, will join Vynca as chief people officer and clinical services operations. Brian is an experienced healthcare administrator, with expertise in organizational change management and mental health.

"ResolutionCare's mission, which is to provide person-centered support so each individual can experience the best possible quality of life, aligns directly with Vynca's approach to advance care planning," said Mistler. "As our two companies come together, we look forward to seeing how combining technology, talent and passion can further enhance the quality of care for individuals living with serious illness."

About Vynca

Vynca enables high-quality, person-centered, goal-concordant care that reflects individuals' wishes with their serious illness management platform that incorporates virtual palliative care services, advance care planning, care coordination, symptom management, whole-person care and provider engagement. The company's comprehensive solution set empowers providers, individuals and their families to have meaningful conversations about future care preferences supported by a broad range of serious illness management services offered from a single point of trust to deliver successful value-based arrangements to healthcare organizations. With this approach, Vynca ensures that personalized end-of-life care is available for every individual, every time. To learn more about our platform, please visit www.vyncahealth.com.

Contact: Jessy Green(917) 689-9295 jessy.green@svmpr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vynca-acquires-virtual-palliative-care-provider-resolutioncare-introduces-serious-illness-management-platform-301305381.html

SOURCE Vynca, LLC