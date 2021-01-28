VXchnge Wins 2021 TMCnet Remote Work Pioneer Award

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vXchnge announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named in\site a 2021 TMCnet Remote Work Pioneer winner. The award, presented by TMCnet, honors companies whose software and other solutions support the massive increase in remote work brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

"In March, many companies found themselves with a fully remote workforce for the first time, and IT leaders were forced to find solutions that could reduce risk while maintaining operations. vXchnge customers were able to adapt quickly with help from our remote hands teams and in\site, our platform for remotely managing colocation deployments," said Ernest Sampera, co-founder, vXchnge. "The challenges of the last year have stressed the importance of IT strategies and tools that enable remote work as well as visibility, security, and compliance."

vXchnge's in\site is a powerful data center infrastructure management (DCIM) platform and monitoring tool that equips users with a customizable, 360° view of their data center infrastructure across all vXchnge deployments. The platform gives users full visibility into their deployments, allowing them to monitor and track cabinets, power circuits, bandwidth, cross connects, and more. Through the platform's real-time performance analytics dashboard, users can also track key metrics for bandwidth utilization and power utilization by cabinet and power circuit, giving timely and actionable insights for faster and smarter decision making.

"Recognizing leaders in the advancement of remote working software, TMC is proud to announce vXchnge's in\siteplatform as a recipient of the 1st Annual Remote Work Pioneer Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "vXchnge is being honored for its achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to the market, while leveraging the latest technology trends."

About vXchnge As the most awarded carrier-neutral colocation data center operator in the United States, vXchnge delivers unmatched reliability, scalability and security as well as a proprietary infrastructure management platform offering true data center transparency. vXchnge's broad geographic footprint brings businesses to the edge, so they can reach more customers in the markets they serve. From emerging startups to Fortune 500 brands, some of the world's most well-known and innovative companies trust vXchnge. Visit vxchnge.com for more information.

About TMC Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet

