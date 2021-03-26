VX Global Inc. Announces International Funding Platform

LAS VEGAS, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonathan Pappie, President and CEO of VX Global Inc., announced the launch of its Global Capital Markets Platform as of March 24th, 2021. The platform allows clients to organize financial requests and be directed to the correct sources of capital through a unique process utilizing technology, human capital and AI. The VX platform does not engage Crowd Funding or accept Rule CF offerings. The company instead focuses on Reg D Rule C Placements and debt requests by well-prepared companies. VX believes that this will assist the due diligence and presentation needs of the capital markets, as well as provide multiple options for financing.

"Our process is unique in that it is centralizing information for investors and finance personnel by asking the most important questions, so they can take a deeper dive into due diligence and analysis with confidence. We consider ourselves a sophisticated version of the more liberal Crowdfunding platforms," said Jonathan Pappie, CEO. "By using elevation techniques and educating offeree's we are serving both sides by taking away much of the guesswork, and empowering each side with decision making knowledge. We also provide a wide array of sources so that a fit for multiple types of requests pending stage, industry, and need are available."

To date, the company currently carries over 75,000 resources of capital from individual accredited investors to Angel Groups, VCs, Family Offices, Trusts, Hedge Funds, Alternative Financing, Real Estate Investors, and traditional sources such as Banks. Non-accredited investors are not allowed to invest through the platform unless they have been cleared by Counsel.

The Platform utilizes 4 industry engines, internal knowledge, and secondary market data to stay up to date. While the firm acknowledges that not every deal achieves success, they have a strong commitment to beating the national averages by a remarkable percentage. VX will also be implementing a hatchery system so companies can obtain both advisory and financial resources to grow through the system for every as they mature and develop.

