Vuzix To Host Webinar With Oculogx To Discuss Optimized Hands-Free Pick-From-Store Operations To Support The Growing Trend In E-Commerce Curbside Delivery

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (VUZI) - Get Report, ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced the Company will host a webinar with Oculogx to discuss how fulfillment operations can be optimized through hands-free pick-from-store operations and elevate retailers' business operations to the next level with increased efficiency and productivity by using Vuzix Smart Glasses running the Oculogx software.

The webinar on October 22 nd will provide an overview of the Oculogx Ocx One hands-free order fulfillment software, which officially launched in September, review a successful customer case study and demonstrate how Vuzix Smart Glasses are designed and built for hands-free operations within the retail environment.

"The Ocx One Order Fulfillment platform using Vuzix smart glasses has been shown to create an average 2-year ROI of 2600% by optimizing our enterprise retail customers' picking process to maintain a deep, direct relationship to the end consumer. We challenge you to own your own e-Commerce customers and fulfill your BOPIS (Buy Online, Pick Up in Store) orders profitably," said Charu Thomas, CEO and Founder at Oculogx.

"Consumer shopping behavior has changed dramatically as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. E-Commerce sales have skyrocketed and retail organizations are challenged with maximizing sales and optimizing customer shopping experiences to support the growing trend in e-Commerce curbside delivery," said Paul Travers, Vuzix President and Chief Executive Officer.

If you're interested in learning more about the next wave of retail and how hands-free store operations can elevate your business operations to the next level in terms of efficiency and productivity, please register below.

Webinar Topic: Are you ready for the Retail 'Peak Season' in the New Normal?

Date: Thursday, October 22, 2020

Start Time: 2:00 PM Eastern Time (ET)

Webinar/Registration Link:

https://vuzix.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7lQJyQZ0R3-L861GK9VE3A

About Oculogx

Oculogx is reimagining the order fulfillment process with technology designed to empower retail workforces and executives alike. Working with leading retailers to increase productivity, Oculogx's product suite features a range of software and AR-driven solutions that allow any retailer, no matter vertical or size, to select a customized solution set. Founded by Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree Charu Thomas, the company has been recognized for its innovations, winning the Atlanta Startup Battle and being named a TC Top Picks for TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2019. Oculogx is headquartered in Bentonville, AR. For more information, visit http://www.oculogx.com.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 179 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (VUZI) - Get Report with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

